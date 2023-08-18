The University of Idaho (officially abbreviated UI, but commonly referred to as the U of I) is the State of Idaho's oldest public university located in the rural city of Moscow in Latah County in the northern portion of the state. UI is the state's primary research university, and enrolls more national merit scholars than all other institutions in the state combined. In January of 2012, the University of Idaho enrolled the highest number of National Merit Scholars of any school in the Northwest, bringing in more recipients then that of much larger schools like the University of Washington or the University of Oregon. The University of Idaho was the state's sole university for 71 years, until 1963, and hosts the state's only law school, established in 1909 and accredited by the ABA in 1925. The university was formed by the territorial legislature of Idaho on January 30, 1889, and opened its doors on October 3, 1892 with an initial class of 40 students. The first graduating class in 1896 contained two men and two women. The university presently has an enrollment exceeding 12,000, with over 11,000 on the Moscow campus. The university offers 142 degree programs, from accountancy

