Research team identifies polar bears using DNA found in paw prints
Researchers at the University of Idaho have found a unique, non-invasive way to identify polar bears in the Arctic by scraping DNA from a bear's paw print.
Plants & Animals
Aug 18, 2023
Potato plants exposed to extreme smoke produced lower marketable yields than smoke-free plants, according to preliminary data from a joint University of Idaho and Boise State University study.
Agriculture
Mar 22, 2023
The result of a geophysical survey in a remote part of eastern Idaho could have economic impacts on the Gem State by identifying locations to extract cobalt and other minerals.
Earth Sciences
Sep 23, 2021
University of Idaho researchers partnered with other scientists from the United States and Australia to study the evolution of Tasmanian devils in response to a unique transmissible cancer.
Plants & Animals
May 26, 2021
Taking a bath to relieve stress isn't unique to humans.
Plants & Animals
Jan 14, 2021
The 6.5-magnitude earthquake on March 31 near Stanley in south-central Idaho sent a ripple-effect of situations for researchers to explore.
Earth Sciences
Jun 17, 2020
Wildfires in the West are becoming inevitable, and communities that rethink what it means to live with them will likely fare better than those that simply rebuild after they burn. This is the conclusion of a recently published ...
Earth Sciences
Aug 20, 2019
Exposure to thyroid hormone can alter eye function in zebrafish, a result with implications for curing color blindness and retinal degeneration in humans.
Plants & Animals
Aug 6, 2019
Fire management agencies are not increasing the use of prescribed fire—a key tool for preventing wildfires—anywhere outside of the Southeastern United States, according to a new University of Idaho study.
Environment
May 30, 2019
Reproducible scientific results are not always true and true scientific results are not always reproducible, according to a mathematical model produced by University of Idaho researchers. Their study, which simulates the ...
Social Sciences
May 15, 2019
