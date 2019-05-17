May 17, 2019

New computer program can help crack precision medicine

by Australian National University

New computer program can help crack precision medicine
Credit: Australian National University

Researchers from ANU have helped develop a new computer program to find out a person's genetic make-up, bringing us a step closer to an era of precision medicine.

The program, called Flye, provides a step-by-step procedure for computers to assemble genomes—a person's complete set of genes—and enables the process to be much faster and more accurate than current best-practice methods.

ANU researcher Dr. Yu Lin said the breakthrough would lead to better prevention, prediction and diagnosis of illnesses, as well as improved treatment, and cures.

"We hope our innovation will help people to live longer and better—particularly people suffering from diseases that are not currently treatable," said Dr. Lin from the Research School of Computer Science.

"Precision medical care is advanced by personal genomics, which focuses on the unique genetic profile of individuals."

Dr. Lin said that by using long DNA sequences the new program would improve the reliability of genome assemblies, as well as lead to a range of biomedical applications.

"Using long DNA sequences rather than short ones taken randomly from a genome—a popular method used today—opens the door to huge advances in accuracy, speed and usefulness for a range of medical purposes and other applications," he said.

"This will open up a range of biomedical applications such as enhanced screening for genetic disorders and personalised treatments for diseases that are incurable today."

A long sequence ranges between 5,000 and 20,000 DNA letters, while short sequences are typically 200 letters. The length of genes in a vary from hundreds to hundreds of thousands of letters.

Dr. Lin said the cost of computing would likely start to dominate many sequencing projects, as the price of sequencing continues to drop.

"We need more efficient models and algorithms, like the one we've created, to keep computing costs as low as possible," he said.

Explore further

A thorough characterization of structural variants in human genomes
More information: Mikhail Kolmogorov et al. Assembly of long, error-prone reads using repeat graphs, Nature Biotechnology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41587-019-0072-8
Journal information: Nature Biotechnology

Provided by Australian National University
Citation: New computer program can help crack precision medicine (2019, May 17) retrieved 17 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-precision-medicine.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

LED lights can damage the retina

6 hours ago

Synthesis of a re-designed E. coli genome

18 hours ago

Ancient Jaw Found in Tibetan Cave Identified as Denisovan by Proteins

20 hours ago

Light intensity at a distance -- UV light to kill bacteria

23 hours ago

Center surround detection explained?

May 15, 2019

Bacteriophage treats antibiotic-resistant bacterial infection

May 15, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration