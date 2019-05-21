May 21, 2019

Optical device decomposes a beam into a Cartesian grid of identical Gaussian spots

by University of Queensland

Optical device decomposes a beam into a Cartesian grid of identical Gaussian spots
Credit: University of Queensland

A research team has developed a light beam device that could lead to faster internet, clearer images of space and more detailed medical imaging.

University of Queensland researcher and optical engineer Dr. Joel Carpenter worked with Nokia Bell Labs to build the device to tackle the challenge of splitting into the shapes it is made up of, known as .

"Splitting a into colours is easy because nature gives you that one for free—think of rainbows or when light shines through glass at an angle," Dr. Carpenter said.

"The mode sorter splits a into modes, instead of pixels like a camera would, and this results in higher-quality imaging and communication.

"Our device performs a basic operation in physics, so it seemed a little strange to us that something like this did not already exist, as this topic had been investigated around the world for about 25 years."

Study co-author Nicolas Fontaine of Nokia Bell Labs said the device could bring a number of benefits.

"Each of these modes can be its own independent channel of information, and with this device we can pack hundreds of modes into a single optical fibre," Dr. Fontaine said.

Credit: University of Queensland

"This can greatly increase the amount of information that can travel through that fibre, leading to faster internet speeds for more people.

"We hope this device will aid many applications that work with light beams, due to its functionality and the relative simplicity with which it can be built."

Dr. Carpenter said the mode sorter could improve imaging quality, from small biomedical to large astronomical images.

"Just as an image can be made by adding a bunch of pixels together, we can make an image or by adding together a bunch of these modes," he said.

  • Optical device decomposes a beam into a Cartesian grid of identical Gaussian spots
    The mode sorter splits a light beam into modes. Credit: University of Queensland
  • Optical device decomposes a beam into a Cartesian grid of identical Gaussian spots
    Credit: University of Queensland

"Some things are easier to detect if you look at the modes rather than pixels, because it is displaying the image in a different form.

"For example, modes could make it easier to detect an image of a planet orbiting a far-away star."

Explore further

Innovative technique for shaping light could solve bandwidth crunch
More information: Nicolas K. Fontaine et al. Laguerre-Gaussian mode sorter, Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-09840-4
Journal information: Nature Communications

Provided by University of Queensland
Citation: Optical device decomposes a beam into a Cartesian grid of identical Gaussian spots (2019, May 21) retrieved 21 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-optical-device-decomposes-cartesian-grid.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Usage of absorption and magnitude mode spectra in nuclear magnetic resonance

23 hours ago

What would happen if we teleport 1mm^3 of neutron star core outside?

May 20, 2019

If permeability and permittivity of the vacuum could be lowered, would this allow FtL communication?

May 19, 2019

Determinism: mathematical models

May 19, 2019

New Tokamak D Mode Success - Fusion is Almost Here

May 19, 2019

Potassium or other minerals and the photoelectic effect

May 18, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration