May 28, 2019

New compound which kills antibiotic-resistant superbugs discovered

by University of Sheffield

New compound which kills antibiotic-resistant superbugs discovered
Gram negative bacteria. Credit: University of Sheffield

A new compound which visualises and kills antibiotic resistant superbugs has been discovered by scientists at the University of Sheffield and Rutherford Appleton Laboratory (RAL).

The team, led by Professor Jim Thomas, from the University of Sheffield's Department of Chemistry, is testing new developed by his Ph.D. student Kirsty Smitten on antibiotic resistant gram-negative , including pathogenic E. coli.

Gram-negative bacteria strains can cause infections including pneumonia, and bloodstream infections. They are difficult to treat as the cell wall of the bacteria prevents drugs from getting into the microbe.

Antimicrobial resistance is already responsible for 25,000 deaths in the EU each year, and unless this rapidly emerging threat is addressed, it's estimated by 2050 more than 10 million people could die every year due to antibiotic resistant infections.

Doctors have not had a new treatment for gram-negative bacteria in the last 50 years, and no potential drugs have entered since 2010.

The new drug compound has a range of exciting opportunities. As Professor Jim Thomas explains: "As the compound is luminescent it glows when exposed to light. This means the uptake and effect on bacteria can be followed by the advanced microscope techniques available at RAL.

"This breakthrough could lead to vital new treatments to life-threatening superbugs and the growing risk posed by antimicrobial resistance."

The studies at Sheffield and RAL have shown the compound seems to have several modes of action, making it more difficult for resistance to emerge in the bacteria. The next step of the research will be to test it against other multi-resistant bacteria.

In a recent report on antimicrobial resistant pathogens, the World Health Organisation put several at the top of its list, stating that new treatments for these bacteria were 'Priority 1 Critical' because they cause infections with high death rates, are rapidly becoming resistant to all present treatments and are often picked up in hospitals.

The research, published in the journal ACS Nano, describes the new compound which kills gram-negative E. coli, including a multidrug resistant pathogen said to be responsible for millions of antibiotic resistant infections worldwide annually.

Explore further

New antibiotic approved for drug-resistant infections
More information: Kirsty L. Smitten et al, Using Nanoscopy To Probe the Biological Activity of Antimicrobial Leads That Display Potent Activity against Pathogenic, Multidrug Resistant, Gram-Negative Bacteria, ACS Nano (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.8b08440
Journal information: ACS Nano

Provided by University of Sheffield
Citation: New compound which kills antibiotic-resistant superbugs discovered (2019, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-compound-antibiotic-resistant-superbugs.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
948 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Controlled release methods

13 hours ago

Why some ways of increasing pulse increase BP and other ways decrease BP?

15 hours ago

Telling the difference between a live and dead cell in a sealed tube

May 26, 2019

IVF at age 42-43

May 26, 2019

What can generally be seen in a x-ray image?

May 25, 2019

Lowered activation energy in enzymatic reactions

May 24, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration