May 27, 2019

Coal-hungry S.Africa introduces carbon tax

South Africa responds to 'the urgent need for action' with a carbon tax
South Africa responds to 'the urgent need for action' with a carbon tax

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law a carbon tax to cut emissions in the continent's worst polluter, the treasury said Monday, drawing cautious praise from environmentalists.

The tax, a rare step for an emerging economy, will be levied from June 1 on from fuel combustion and and emissions.

"President Cyril Ramaphosa has communicated the urgent need for action around the climate crisis," WWF said in a statement, describing it as a landmark moment for South Africa.

"While there is still much to be done for the tax to become more effective, we recognise this is a significant first step."

The tax was first planned in 2010, but has been delayed by opposition from business and industry in a country struggling with low growth and unemployment near 28 percent.

"Climate change represents one of the biggest challenges facing humankind, and the primary objective of the is to reduce in a sustainable, cost effective and affordable manner," the treasury said in a statement.

It said the tax was part of South Africa's efforts to meet the global agreement negotiated in Paris in 2015.

Set at 120 rand (8.30 USD) per tonne of carbon dioxide, the tax will be largely offset by allowances to lower it to an effective rate of between six and 46 rand per tonne in the first three years.

South Africa—which relies largely on coal for its energy supply—is the 14th largest polluter in the world and the largest in Africa, according to Greenpeace.

"We definitely welcome this. It is very, very overdue," said Melisse Steele, senior campaign manager at Greenpeace.

"It is a major step, but Greenpeace has expressed our concern that we don't think that the carbon tax will be effective enough and the tax level is inadequate."

The tax is set to rise at two percent above inflation, currently at 4.5 percent, until 2022 and in line with inflation afterwards.

Explore further

Carbon tax best way to cut greenhouse gas emissions: IMF

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Coal-hungry S.Africa introduces carbon tax (2019, May 27) retrieved 27 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-coal-hungry-safrica-carbon-tax.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

New study about the rise in global sea levels

13 hours ago

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

17 hours ago

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

May 24, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

15/05/2019 am, M7.5 New Ireland, PNG

May 19, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration