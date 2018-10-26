S.Africa coal belt among world's pollution hotspots: Greenpeace

October 29, 2018
Mpumalanga is the hub of South Africa's coal industry
Mpumalanga is the hub of South Africa's coal industry

South Africa's eastern Mpumalanga province has the most polluting cluster of coal-fired power stations in the world producing record levels of nitrogen dioxide, a report by environmental campaign group Greenpeace said Monday.

Mpumalanga, which borders Mozambique, is the hub of South Africa's coal industry and boasts 12 coal-fired plants that supply the grid with 32 gigawatts.

Satellite data produced by a European Space Agency satellite and analysed by Greenpeace between June 1 and August 31 showed Mpumalanga's (NO2) emissions to be the highest in the world.

"The most up to date satellite imagery from June to August this year clearly shows that when you look at just one pollutant, which is nitrogen dioxide, Mpumalanga is the worst hotspot in the world," Melita Steele, senior climate and energy campaign manager for Greenpeace Africa, said in a statement.

The goverment did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coal burning and transport emissions are the principal sources of air pollution in the region.

Nitrogen oxides (NOx)—including NO2—are estimated to cause many thousands of premature deaths worldwide every year.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the gases aggravate asthma and bronchitis symptoms and are linked to cardiovascular and respiratory disease.

The Greenpeace report said that state electricity utility Eskom has antiquated, highly polluting coal-fired power stations that are in a poor state of repair.

"Eskom has been applying for postponements from complying with air quality legislation," Steele added.

Although South Africa adopted tough climate targets with the National Climate Change Response White Paper in 2011 and is a signatory to the Paris Climate Change agreement, implementation has been slow.

The study found that plumes of dangerous NO2 pollution also regularly cover nearby Johannesburg and Pretoria because of their close proximity and regular headwinds.

"We found that there are nearly 2,200 (annually) that come from this . You are looking at respiratory problems... heart diseases (and) lung cancer—it's a very scary outline," it said.

Other pollution hotspots flagged in the report included in Germany and India, and a total of nine coal power and industrial hubs in China.

Cities including Santiago de Chile, London, Paris, Dubai and Tehran were found to have high transport-related emissions.

Explore further: Coal-fired plants top polluters in Europe

Related Stories

Coal dust kills 23,000 per year in EU: report

July 4, 2016

Lung-penetrating dust from coal-fired power plants in the European Union claims some 23,000 lives a year and racks up tens of billions of euros in health costs, an NGO report said Tuesday.

Britain indicates phase-out of coal power plants

November 18, 2015

Britain is to signal the winding down of polluting coal-fired power plants, indicating they should be replaced with gas and nuclear stations, according to pre-released parts of a Wednesday speech.

Myanmar coal plant growth could kill 280,000: study

May 4, 2017

Myanmar's plans to grow the country's desperately needed but polluting coal-fired power plants could kill more than a quarter of a million people in the coming decades, environmentalists said Thursday.

Recommended for you

Loss of work productivity in a warming world

October 26, 2018

In recent years, surveys based on social-science studies have been well applied to quantify the impact of heat stress on the work capacity. However, previous surveys were mainly for developed countries. The number of samples ...

First study on climate change impact in Mediterranean

October 26, 2018

As the Mediterranean Basin is experiencing the impact of climate change more than ever, an international network of scientists has worked together to synthesize the effects of climate change and environmental problems, as ...

U.S. desert areas to become even more arid

October 25, 2018

Geologists from the University of Innsbruck study rainfall patterns in the distant past to better understand how deserts in the southwest United States will be impacted by future climate change.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.