May 22, 2019

Cities living with a strong chance of rain

by Brian Wallheimer, Purdue University

Cities living with a strong chance of rain
A Purdue University meta-analysis finds that urban areas increase rainfall not just downwind, but over cities themselves. Credit: Purdue University

Heavy rain can overwhelm municipal infrastructure and lead to flooding that can threaten lives and property. The U.S. alone spends millions - and sometimes billions - of dollars per year on flood recovery, and more is spent around the world.

A Purdue University study led by Dev Niyogi, a professor of agronomy and earth, atmospheric and planetary sciences, with statistics and data science graduate student Jie Liu, shows that the heat, humidity and pollution encountered by storms over cities can increase significantly not only downwind, as previous studies have shown, but also over the city. That information can help those in new or expanding communities plan their infrastructure accordingly.

"Reviewing all the quantifiable evidence that can be used, we can state unambiguously that cities affect rainfall," said Niyogi, whose findings were published in the journal Scientific Reports. "There is more heating in a city, more moisture from human activities and pollution from aerosols that store energy and add them to a . What we get is both increased rainfall over the city and downwind."

Based on a statistical meta-analysis of 85 studies that quantified rainfall change over and around urban areas, Niyogi and Liu found that the heat, moisture, and pollution of a city increase rainfall 16 percent over the city and 18 percent downwind, but less than 5 percent to the left and right of the storms.

 "This unequivocal finding using meta-analysis techniques for an age-old problem highlights the value of data science to better understand and solve real-world problems," Liu said.

Niyogi said tall buildings associated with cities push wind to the left and right, causing the small increases in those directions. The conditions in a city increase the storm's capacity, leading to rain over and downwind of the .

"When a storm reaches a city, the punch becomes bigger, more violent," Niyogi said. "It can precipitate like a balloon bursting, right over the city or just past the ."

Cities are more densely populated than ever, Niyogi said, increasing the frequency of climate-related disasters such as flooding. That makes informed municipal planning key to protecting lives and property.

"The regions in and around cities are going to be more vulnerable to storms and flooding, and we should consider this threat potential when considering future development, stormwater discharge and carrying capacity," Niyogi said. "We need to have infrastructure that can handle precipitations in urban areas."

Niyogi also called on colleagues to consider how they present their findings when it comes to urban rainfall studies. After reviewing more than 2,000 published papers, only about 85 studies from 48 papers had data to develop quantifiable findings. Most of the papers did not provide information that could be translated for the broader community.

"Every published study was useful for advancing our understanding; however, if our goal here is that the research that has matured can be usable for the broader community, can be applied for disaster resiliency, then we should not be simply presenting the idea and discuss processes, but also make an attempt at giving quantifiable numbers and empirical guidelines that can be used to link and bridge information from study to study," Niyogi said.

Explore further

Studies show urbanization impacts storms, rainfall despite surroundings
More information: Jie Liu et al. Meta-analysis of urbanization impact on rainfall modification, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-42494-2
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Purdue University
Citation: Cities living with a strong chance of rain (2019, May 22) retrieved 22 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-cities-strong-chance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
13 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

7 hours ago

New study about the rise in global sea levels

10 hours ago

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 19, 2019

15/05/2019 am, M7.5 New Ireland, PNG

May 19, 2019

Heat Storage Capacity of CO2 molecules

May 18, 2019

Why does air rise in the water cycle?

May 18, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Shootist
3 hours ago
Don't like rain? Complain about not having a drought instead.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration