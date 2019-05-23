Apple to host WWDC developers event with first peek at new iOS on June 3

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Fans of the iPhone and other Apple products can mark their calendars for details on the tech giant's next iOS update.

Apple sent media invites on Wednesday for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which will take place in San Jose on June 3.

Apple typically uses the keynote for WWDC to share the first details of its next operating systems for iOS, likely called iOS 13, and for Mac computers.

The image on the invite features a black backdrop with emoji-like images displayed like neon lights. The invite includes images of an Animoji unicorn, a rocket ship and the Apple logo, of course. Other published reports show different Animoji including a monkey and a robot.

There is speculation that the black background could hint at Apple plans to introduce a Dark mode in iOS, allowing users to better navigate their device at night.

During its WWDC keynote, Apple could also reveal more details on its upcoming entertainment services introduced in March, including streaming service Apple TV+ and the Apple Arcade subscription for video game fans.

The updated iOS usually launches in the fall, to coincide with the arrival of a new iPhone, which Apple typically reveals in September. The update is free to all iPhone owners with a compatible device.

