May 28, 2019

AccessLab: New workshops to broaden access to scientific research

by Public Library of Science

AccessLab: New workshops to broaden access to scientific research
The trust scale at an AccessLab workshop -- how much do you trust the sources of information that you use? Credit: Amber G.F. Griffiths, amber@fo.am

A team from the transdisciplinary laboratory FoAM Kernow and the British Science Association detail how to run an innovative approach to understanding evidence called AccessLab in a paper published on May 28 in the open-access journal PLOS Biology. The AccessLab project enables a broader range of people to access and use scientific research in their work and everyday lives.

Five trial AccessLabs have taken place for , media and journalists, marine sector participants, , and artists. Through direct citizen-scientist pairings, AccessLab encourages people to come with their own science-related questions and work one-to-one with a science researcher to find and access trustworthy information together. Among the many who've benefited from AccessLabs' approach include a town councillor researching the impacts of building developments on the environment, a GP researching nutrition for advising patients with specific diseases, and a dancer and choreographer researching physiology and injuries.

The act of pairing science academics with local community members from other backgrounds helps build understanding and trust between groups, at a time where this relationship is under increasing threat from different political and economic currents in society. This process also exposes science researchers to the difficulties accessing their work and the importance of publishing research findings in a way that is more inclusive.

"AccessLab is a powerful example of researchers using their expertise to unlock skills in their local communities," the authors say in the paper. "The workshops focus on transferring research skills rather than subject-specific knowledge, highlighting that not having a background doesn't need to be a barrier to understanding and using scientific knowledge."

Explore further

General support for science doesn't always correlate with attitudes toward specific issues
More information: Griffiths AGF, Modinou I, Heslop C, Brand C, Weatherill A, Baker K, et al. (2019) AccessLab: Workshops to broaden access to scientific research. PLoS Biol 17(5): e3000258. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.3000258
Journal information: PLoS Biology

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: AccessLab: New workshops to broaden access to scientific research (2019, May 28) retrieved 28 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-accesslab-workshops-broaden-access-scientific.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can you identify what type of organisms are living in this?

1 hour ago

Why some ways of increasing pulse increase BP and other ways decrease BP?

7 hours ago

Controlled release methods

21 hours ago

Telling the difference between a live and dead cell in a sealed tube

May 26, 2019

IVF at age 42-43

May 26, 2019

What can generally be seen in a x-ray image?

May 25, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration