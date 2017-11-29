Sonic Kayaks: Environmental monitoring and experimental music by citizens

November 30, 2017
Sonic Kayaks: Environmental monitoring and experimental music by citizens
The sonic kayak system in action. Credit: Amber Griffiths

Researchers have rigged kayaks with underwater environmental sensors and speakers to create an environmental monitoring tool suitable for citizen scientists. Instructions for the hardware and open-source software for making the "Sonic Kayak" are presented in a paper publishing 30 November in the open access journal PLOS Biology. The system was conceived by researchers at the transdisciplinary laboratory FoAM Kernow, and the Bicrophonic Research Institute.

The kayaks allow paddlers to hear sonifications (data transformed into sound) of water temperature in real time, as well as sounds from under the water, generating live music from the marine world. Working with marine researchers from the Zoological Society of London and University of Exeter, the technology was developed to record the sensor data along with GPS, time and date. This allows fine scale mapping of water temperatures and , providing data that were previously unattainable using standard research equipment. Preliminary data are also provided from the hydrophones (underwater microphones) and digital thermometers, demonstrating the potential for research in marine noise pollution

The Sonic Kayak can be used as a citizen science data collection device, as research equipment for professional scientists, or as a sound-art installation in its own right.

The project was partly developed during open hacklabs (events for anyone interested to design and build together) to attract more diverse skills and facilitate collaboration and learning across disciplines. Since the Sonic Kayak hardware design and software have been made open-source, anyone is able to adapt and improve the system for their own needs. Merging the approaches of biosciences, remote sensing, sound art, coding and sports resulted in a project that is new for all fields and demonstrates the great potential for truly transdisciplinary research.

Explore further: Oysters close their shells in response to low-frequency sounds

More information: Griffiths AGF, Kemp KM, Matthews K, Garrett JK, Griffiths DJ (2017) Sonic Kayaks: Environmental monitoring and experimental music by citizens. PLoS Biol 15(11): e2004044. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pbio.2004044

Related Stories

Researchers prove cormorants can hear under water

May 31, 2017

For the first time, researchers have shown that marine birds can hear underwater. This offers new possibilities for the protection of marine birds in trafficked waters. Seals, whales and other marine animals can hear underwater. ...

Female fish like males who sing

October 4, 2017

Noisier seas seem to hamper fish reproduction. A new doctoral thesis from the University of Gothenburg shows that noise pollution impedes reproduction in sand and common gobies, both of which are important food sources for ...

Recommended for you

Migration makes breeding harder for seabirds

November 30, 2017

An international collaboration has for the first time revealed the key drivers of seabird migration. The new study suggests that puffin colonies that travel great distances during the winter often find it more difficult to ...

Parasitic worms don't just wait to be swallowed by new hosts

November 30, 2017

Contrary to widespread assumptions, parasitic nematodes that spread among mice via food may not wait passively to be swallowed. Instead, according to new research published in PLOS Pathogens, these tiny worms may use odors ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.