April 3, 2019

Walmart, Google make grocery shopping easier with new voice ordering, which launches today

by Zlati Meyer, Usa Today

shopping cart
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Ordering groceries from Walmart is about to get easier.

Starting Tuesday, all you have to do is say, "Hey, Google. Talk to Walmart" and start adding food to your cart. It uses your order history to know what product you mean when you say, for example, "orange juice." It checks that brand, what size, etc.—and pops that in your cart, according to the company.

It works on any device where Google Assistant is available, such as Google Home Hub, Android phones, iPhones and watches.

There's one key requirement that has to be met, though: Walmart Voice Order is available only for customers of the 2,100-plus Walmarts with store pick-up and the more than 800 stores that offer delivery.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer is America's largest grocer.

"The more you use it, the better we'll get," Tom Ward, senior vice president of digital operations for Walmart U.S., said in a statement. "We know when using voice technology, customers like to add items to their cart one at a time over a few days—not complete their shopping for the week all at once. So, this capability aligns with the way customers shop."

Walmart's focus on continues to be a major focus of the big-box chain. Online sales—fueled in part by groceries—jumped 43 percent in the fourth quarter, which ended Jan. 31

Explore further

Walmart partners with Google on grocery shopping via voice

©2019 USA Today
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

