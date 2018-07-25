July 25, 2018

Waymo launching pilot program with Walmart

by The Associated Press

This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Google spinoff Waymo says it's launching a pilot program with Walmart that will allow customers to use its self-driving car service to pick up groceries at Walmart stores. Waymo said in a blog post on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 that the program, which will be tested in Phoenix, will help make shopping more convenient. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

Google spinoff Waymo is launching a pilot program with Walmart later this week that will allow customers to use its self-driving car service to pick up groceries at Walmart stores.

Waymo said in a blog post on Wednesday that the program, which will be tested in Phoenix starting later this week, will help make shopping more convenient.

Customers will also receive savings on their groceries when they are ordered on Walmart.com, but specific details weren't provided.

In addition, Waymo is expanding existing partnerships with AutoNation and Avis Budget Group. AutoNation will now offer customers a Waymo, instead of a loaner car, when their personal vehicles are being serviced. Avis will soon provide Waymos to its Phoenix customers to help them pick up or drop off their rental cars.

Waymo noted that, "These businesses are national and what we learn from these programs will give us a network of partners when we launch in new cities down the road."

In a Tuesday, March 27, 2018 file photo, the Waymo logo is shown on the of a Jaguar I-Pace vehicle, in New York. Google spinoff Waymo says it's launching a pilot program with Walmart that will allow customers to use its self-driving car service to pick up groceries at Walmart stores. Waymo said in a blog post on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 that the program, which will be tested in Phoenix, will help make shopping more convenient. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

