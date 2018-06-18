June 18, 2018

Autonomous Waymo vehicle involved in 5-car crash in Arizona

Police in a Phoenix suburb say a self-driving Waymo vehicle was among five cars involved in a collision, but no serious injuries were reported.

The driver of the Waymo told Mesa police that the car was not in at the time of Saturday night's crash.

Witnesses say another car failed to stop for a red light and crashed into the Waymo vehicle as it was turning left.

The car then struck three other vehicles.

Waymo, whose parent company is Google, did not immediately return a message seeking comment Sunday.

Self-driving vehicles have come under fire since an Uber vehicle in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel fatally struck a woman in nearby Tempe.

A Waymo vehicle was struck by a red-light runner last month in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler.

