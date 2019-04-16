April 16, 2019

SpaceX's recovered core booster damaged in rough seas

by Marcia Dunn

SpaceX's recovered core booster damaged in rough seas
This Thursday, April 11, 2091 image from video made available by SpaceX shows a Falcon rocket booster shortly after landing on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida. On Tuesday, April 16, the company confirmed that the unsecured core booster toppled onto the platform over the weekend, as waves reached 8 to 10 feet. SpaceX chief Elon Musk says custom devices to secure the booster weren't ready in time for this second flight of the Falcon Heavy. (SpaceX via AP)

A SpaceX rocket booster that landed on an ocean platform after last week's launch has been damaged in rough seas.

For the first time, all three first-stage boosters landed upright following Thursday's launch of the company's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in use. Both side boosters returned to Cape Canaveral, Florida, while the core landed on a platform hundreds of miles offshore.

The company confirmed Tuesday that the unsecured core booster toppled onto the over the weekend, as waves reached 8 to 10 feet.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk says the engines seem OK. There's no immediate word on how many of the booster pieces remain on board.

Musk says custom devices to secure the booster weren't ready in time for this second flight of the Falcon Heavy.

Explore further

SpaceX launches mega rocket, lands all three boosters

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: SpaceX's recovered core booster damaged in rough seas (2019, April 16) retrieved 16 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-spacex-recovered-core-booster-rough.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

59 minutes ago

The Local Group

12 hours ago

Gravitationally bound galaxies

16 hours ago

Does a solar eclipse gamma of 0 mean eclipse goes through 90° altitude?

18 hours ago

Any new news from Parker?

Apr 15, 2019

Event Horizon Telescope Results Released Yesterday (April 10, 2019)

Apr 15, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration