Reused rocket back in port after satellite launch by SpaceX

April 4, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
Reused rocket back in port after satellite launch by SpaceX
A SpaceX rocket booster is hoisted off a barge after it arrived to Port Canaveral earlier in the morning on Tuesday, April 4, 2017. This first stage rocket booster had been used in a prior mission and was launched again from Kennedy Space Center on March 30, 2017. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

SpaceX's first reused rocket is back in port, five days after launching a satellite.

The singed 15-story booster returned atop a barge to Florida's Port Canaveral on Tuesday.

It was the second flight for the Falcon 9's first-stage core—and a first for SpaceX. Both times, the leftover booster landed upright on an ocean platform following liftoff.

SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk has championed recycling rockets since his company's founding 15 years ago, to save time and money. Usually, they're discarded into the ocean after launch.

Musk plans to retire the recycled booster and display it in Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX, meanwhile, plans to launch another satellite this month, but with a fresh booster.

Reused rocket back in port after satellite launch by SpaceX
The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is towed into Port Canaveral aboard the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," before dawn Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Port Canaveral, Fla. The booster has flown twice on Falcon 9 launches. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

Reused rocket back in port after satellite launch by SpaceX
The first stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is towed into Port Canaveral aboard the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You," before dawn Tuesday, April 4, 2017 in Port Canaveral, Fla. The booster has flown twice on Falcon 9 launches. (Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP)

Explore further: SpaceX set to launch its first recycled rocket

More information: SpaceX: www.spacex.com/

Related Stories

SpaceX poised to launch first recycled rocket

March 30, 2017

SpaceX is poised to launch its first recycled rocket on Thursday, using a booster that sent food and supplies to the astronauts living at the International Space Station in April.

Recommended for you

Cassini mission prepares for 'grand finale' at Saturn

April 4, 2017

NASA's Cassini spacecraft, in orbit around Saturn since 2004, is about to begin the final chapter of its remarkable story. On Wednesday, April 26, the spacecraft will make the first in a series of dives through the 1,500-mile-wide ...

New Horizons halfway from Pluto to next flyby target

April 4, 2017

How time and our spacecraft fly—especially when you're making history at 32,000 miles per hour. Continuing on its path through the outer regions of the solar system, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has now traveled half ...

NASA robotic refueling mission departs station

April 4, 2017

The International Space Station serves as an orbiting test and demonstration laboratory for scientific experiments to be performed inside and outside the space station. The experiments are inherently transient with typical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.