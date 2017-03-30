SpaceX set to launch its first recycled rocket

March 30, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
SpaceX set to launch its first recycled rocket
This photo made available by SpaceX on Thursday, March 30, 2017 shows the company's Falcon 9 rocket on Kennedy Space Center's historic Pad 39A in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Its launch, scheduled for Thursday will be the first time SpaceX launches one of its reused boosters. (SpaceX via AP)

SpaceX is about to launch its first recycled rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket is on the pad at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, poised for a Thursday evening liftoff. It's the first time SpaceX founder Elon Musk has tried to fly a salvaged booster. The first stage landed on an ocean platform almost a year ago after a for NASA.

SpaceX refurbished and tested the , which still has its original engines. It'll aim for another sea landing once it hoists a broadcasting satellite for the SES (S-E-S) company of Luxembourg.

Longtime customer SES is getting a discount for agreeing to use a recycled rocket, but won't say how much. Martin Halliwell of SES calls it a "big step" for everyone.

SpaceX looks to save time and money through recycling.

