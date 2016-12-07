December 7, 2016

SpaceX's 1st launch since rocket blast now bumped to January

by Marcia Dunn

SpaceX's first launch since a rocket explosion at the pad has slipped to January.

The company said Wednesday it needs more time. So instead of launching in mid-December, SpaceX will try in early January.

SpaceX has been grounded three months since the dramatic accident, which originated in the of the Falcon rocket. The next Falcon to fly will carry 10 satellites for Iridium Communications, and launch from Southern California.

The Falcon and its satellite were destroyed in the massive fireball that erupted Sept. 1 as the rocket was being fueled for a test-firing. The pad remains damaged at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. SpaceX hopes to switch soon to another pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

