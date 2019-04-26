April 26, 2019

Rear seats of cars need better safety equipment, study says

by The Associated Press

seat belt
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety says in a new report that safer restraint systems are needed for the back seats of cars. The study finds that rear-seat safety has not kept pace with front-seat safety and it has been to the detriment of belted passengers in the back seat.

The study looked at 117 front crashes that resulted in a back seat passenger who was wearing a seat belt getting killed or seriously injured. The study says many of these could have been survivable with upgrades in design and .

Many chest injuries in the crashes were caused by force from . This could possibly be mitigated in part, the study suggests, with belts being equipped with force limiters, which let out some slack from the seat belt as force increases.

The institute, which was founded by auto insurers, suggests car makers look into more sophisticated technologies in the back seat, including air bags that deploy from the ceiling.

Front seat passengers have already benefited from many of these upgrades, and now often have both side and front as well as force limiters and crash tensioners, which cause seat belts to tighten.

But back seat technology has not kept up, though new safety measures have been tested. It used to be that the back seat was considered the safer place to be in the event of a crash from the front. But the study found that is changing.

The institute noted that similar studies in the past have spurred safety upgrades, and it hopes that will be the case again.

"We're confident that vehicle manufacturers can find a way to solve this puzzle in the back seat just as they were able to do in the front," President David Harkey said.

Explore further

Buckle up in the backseat, experts advise

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Rear seats of cars need better safety equipment, study says (2019, April 26) retrieved 26 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-rear-seats-cars-safety-equipment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The problem of the mass of a body

11 hours ago

Is this Simple Harmonic Motion?

12 hours ago

Feeling the Earth rotate

12 hours ago

Is it possible to use a DSLR as a cost effective spectrometer?

12 hours ago

Electric potential difference between a battery's terminal and the ground

14 hours ago

Most efficient way to drive an electric car and why?

15 hours ago

More from General Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration