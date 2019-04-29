April 29, 2019

Rapid melting of the world's largest ice shelf linked to solar heat in the ocean

by University of Cambridge

Rapid melting of the world's largest ice shelf linked to solar heat in the ocean
The Ross Polynya where solar heat is absorbed by the ocean. The vertical wall of the ice front stretches a distance of 600 km. Credit: Poul Christoffersen

An international team of scientists has found part of the world's largest ice shelf is melting 10 times faster than expected due to solar heating of the surrounding ocean.

In a study of Antarctica's Ross Ice Shelf, which covers an area roughly the size of France, the scientists spent several years building up a record of how the north-west sector of this vast ice shelf interacts with the ocean beneath it. Their results, reported in the journal Nature Geoscience, show that the ice is melting much more rapidly than previously thought due to inflowing .

"The stability of ice shelves is generally thought to be related to their exposure to warm deep ocean water, but we've found that solar heated surface water also plays a crucial role in melting ice shelves," said first author Dr. Craig Stewart from the National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) in New Zealand, who conducted the work while a Ph.D. student at the University of Cambridge.

Although the interactions between ice and ocean occurring hundreds of metres below the surface of ice shelves seem remote, they have a direct impact on long-term sea level. The Ross Ice Shelf stabilises the West Antarctic ice sheet by blocking the ice which flows into it from some of the world's largest glaciers.

"Previous studies have shown that when ice shelves collapse, the feeding glaciers can speed up by a factor or two or three," said co-author Dr. Poul Christoffersen from Cambridge's Scott Polar Research Institute. "The difference here is the sheer size of Ross Ice Shelf, which over one hundred times larger than the we've already seen disappear."

The team collected four years of data from an oceanographic mooring installed under the Ross Ice Shelf by collaborators at NIWA. Using instruments deployed through a 260 metre-deep borehole, the team measured temperature, salinity, melt rates and ocean currents in the cavity under the ice.

The team also used an extremely precise custom-made radar system to survey the changing thickness of the ice shelf. Supported by Antarctica New Zealand and the Rutherford Foundation's Scott Centenary Scholarship at the Scott Polar Research Institute, Dr. Stewart and Dr. Christoffersen travelled more than 1000 km by snowmobile in order to measure ice thicknesses and map basal melt rates.

Rapid melting of the world's largest ice shelf linked to solar heat in the ocean
Cambridge and NIWA scientists traverse 1,000 km on the Ross Ice Shelf. Credit: Poul Christoffersen

Data from the instruments deployed on the mooring showed that solar heated surface water flows into the cavity under the ice shelf near Ross Island, causing melt rates to nearly triple during the summer months.

The melting is affected by a large area of open ocean in front of the ice shelf that is empty of sea ice due to strong offshore winds. This area, known as the Ross Sea Polynya, absorbs solar heat quickly in summer and this solar heat source is clearly influencing melting in the ice shelf cavity.

The findings suggest that conditions in the ice shelf cavity are more closely coupled with the surface ocean and atmosphere than previously assumed, implying that melt rates near the ice front will respond quickly to changes in the uppermost layer of the ocean.

"Climate change is likely to result in less sea ice, and higher surface temperatures in the Ross Sea, suggesting that melt rates in this region will increase in the future," said Stewart.

The potential for increasing melt rates in this region has implications for ice shelf stability due to the shape of the ice shelf. Rapid melting identified by the study happens beneath a thin and structurally important part of the ice shelf, where the ice pushes against Ross Island. Pressure from the island, transmitted through this region, slows the flow of the entire ice shelf.

"The observations we made at the front of the ice shelf have direct implications for many large glaciers that flow into the ice shelf, some as far as 900 km away," said Christoffersen.

While the Ross Ice Shelf is considered to be releatively stable, the new findings show that it may be more vulnerable than thought so far. The point of vulnerability lies in the fact that that solar heated flows into the cavity near a stabilising pinning point, which could be undermined if basal melting intensifies further.

The researchers point out that melting measured by the study does not imply that the ice shelf is currently unstable. The ice shelf has evolved over time and ice lost by melting due to inflow of warm water is roughly balanced by the inputs of ice from feeding glaciers and snow accumulation. This balance is, however, depending on the stability provided by the Ross Island pinning point, which the new study identifies as a point of future vulnerability.

Explore further

Warm winds in autumn could strain Antarctica's Larsen C ice shelf
More information: Basal melting of Ross Ice Shelf from solar heat absorption in an ice-front polynya, Nature Geoscience (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41561-019-0356-0 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41561-019-0356-0
Journal information: Nature Geoscience

Provided by University of Cambridge
Citation: Rapid melting of the world's largest ice shelf linked to solar heat in the ocean (2019, April 29) retrieved 29 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-rapid-world-largest-ice-shelf.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
216 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Apr 27, 2019

Marsquake Identification

Apr 26, 2019

Any help to identify if this is a Meteorite?

Apr 23, 2019

New Deccan Trap turns out to be downed power line

Apr 22, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

Apr 19, 2019

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption

Apr 19, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

snoosebaum
2 hours ago
so now there is 'spot ' heating caused by 'global' warming .

i'm going to switch to light bulbs above to boil my water
-8
Report Block
snoosebaum
2 hours ago
fight the power , fight the fake news , enemy of the people

https://advances....093.full
-8
Report Block
HeloMenelo
47 minutes ago
The fake man himself trying to talk about "fake news" funny indeed ;) The enemy of the people is the enemy of the environment, and that would purely be Fossil Fuels !
8
Report Block
SteveS
43 minutes ago
fight the power , fight the fake news , enemy of the people

https://advances....093.full


From the paper

"We do not hypothesize that elevated heat flux below the WAIS explains the instability of the ice sheet, nor that heat flux measured at SLW is regionally representative; however, locally elevated basal heat flux may help researchers to understand why parts of some ice sheets have been so sensitive to recent changes in climate and oceanic conditions"

fight the power , fight the fake news , enemy of the people, it fits but not the way you intended.
7
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration