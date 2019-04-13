April 13, 2019

Netflix chief Hastings to leave Facebook board

Facebook said it had nominated PayPal core markets senior vice president Peggy Alford to join its board
Facebook said it had nominated PayPal core markets senior vice president Peggy Alford to join its board

Netflix chief Reed Hastings will depart Facebook's board of directors at the end of next month, according to a Friday filing with US regulators by the leading social network.

Neither Hastings nor businessman and political figure Erskine Bowles, who have been on the board since 2011, will be nominated for re-election at an annual shareholders meeting on May 30, Facebook said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

Hastings' departure comes as the social network prioritizes services such as and on-demand video that compete with Netflix.

Facebook said it had nominated PayPal core markets senior vice president Peggy Alford to join its board, making the tech industry veteran the first African-American woman to join its ranks.

"Peggy is one of those rare people who's an expert across many different areas—from to finance operations to ," Facebook co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said in the filing.

"I know she will have great ideas that help us address both the opportunities and challenges facing our company."

Facebook's board members include Zuckerberg, investor Marc Andreessen, chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, and Peter Thiel of the Founders Fund.

"What excites me about the opportunity to join Facebook's board is the company's drive and desire to face hard issues head-on while continuing to improve on the amazing connection experiences they have built over the years," Alford said in the filing.

Facebook has been grappling with questions over its handling of personal data of its more than two billion users and protects against—as well as concerns the social network is used to spread misinformation and abuse.

Explore further

Facebook names Netflix CEO to board

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Netflix chief Hastings to leave Facebook board (2019, April 13) retrieved 13 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-netflix-chief-hastings-facebook-board.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Transient heat transfer in a cylinder with internal heating

2 hours ago

Onager Catapult design.

13 hours ago

Specifying hydraulic pump and motor for a class project.

13 hours ago

Heat transfer between double window panes

13 hours ago

Relationship between speed and flow

Apr 12, 2019

Who has the more promising fusion approach, MIT or ITER?

Apr 11, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration