April 11, 2019

New microscopy method provides more details about nanocomposites

by Ames Laboratory

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory have developed a new microscopy approach for imaging gel nanocomposites in their natural state, which will reveal more useful information about their assembly and properties.

Researchers are excited about imaging nanoparticles in poloxamers, a group of oddly-behaving polymer materials that are liquid at low temperature and a gel at . Because of their interesting phase behavior, these gels show promise in potentially acting as a matrix medium for arrangement of nanoparticles within these gels to obtain materials with interesting optical properties. However, currently, it is very difficult to image nanoparticles within a gel environment.

Like the old idiom "nailing jelly to a wall," getting a close and accurate look at how these nanoparticle-and-gel systems organized themselves has proven difficult for scientists who want to learn more about their properties and how to control them.

"It's basically a goo. It's like honey when cold, and at it sets into a something like Jello," said Tanya Prozorov, a scientist in Ames Laboratory's Division of Materials Sciences and Engineering. "It's a state of matter that doesn't lend itself well to the thin samples we use in TEM (transmission electron ). Attempting to look at freeze-dried, thin-layer samples of the gel isn't ideal; valuable information gets lost."

Credit: Ames Laboratory

Using a new approach with fluid cell scanning/, Prozorov and her colleagues used a molecular printer to deposit miniscule (femtoliter, one quadrillionth of a liter) volumes of poloxamer combined with gold nanoparticles, and observe them under controlled and humidity.

The research is further discussed in the paper "New approach to electron microscopy imaging of gel nanocomposites in situ," authored by Alejandra Londono-Caleron, Srikanth Nayak, Curtis L. Mosher, Surya K. Mallapragada, and Tanya Prozorov; and published in Micron.

More information: Alejandra Londono-Calderon et al. New approach to electron microscopy imaging of gel nanocomposites in situ, Micron (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.micron.2019.02.010

Provided by Ames Laboratory

Citation: New microscopy method provides more details about nanocomposites (2019, April 11) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-microscopy-method-nanocomposites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Scientists capture live, atomic-level detail of nanoparticle formation
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Corrosion and galvanic corrosion (Basic level)

Aug 17, 2024

Stresses along different planes in polycrystalline materials

Aug 12, 2024

Need help with PEM Fuel Cell Modeling using COMSOL

Aug 6, 2024

What is the equivalent of 42CrMo4 and 42CrMo4V?

Jul 28, 2024

Negative Pressure Wave generation due to pipeline leak

Jul 18, 2024

Deriving displacement tensor from Hencky (true) strain tensor

Jul 15, 2024

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

Load comments (0)