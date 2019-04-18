April 18, 2019

Japan's Suzuki in domestic recall of 2 mln vehicles

Suzuki has admitted to a host of problems at its factories
Suzuki has admitted to a host of problems at its factories

Japanese small car manufacturer Suzuki announced Thursday it was recalling two million vehicles shipped domestically, citing improper inspections and a series of other faults including false fuel efficiency data.

The recall affects vehicles running for four years or less that have not yet received a routine check-up.

Last week, Suzuki admitted that an internal review had uncovered a host of problems at its factories, including faulty brake checks, falsified fuel-efficiency data, and uncertified staff carrying out final inspections.

The recall is expected to cost the firm around 80 billion yen ($715 million) and also affects parts made by Suzuki for vehicles produced for Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi.

Transport minister Keiichi Ishii has said the needs some "serious soul-searching" over the scandal.

The problem "raises doubts about the firm's regards for compliance and it is extremely regrettable," Ishii told reporters on Tuesday.

Explore further

Three Japan automakers admit false emissions data

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Japan's Suzuki in domestic recall of 2 mln vehicles (2019, April 18) retrieved 18 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-japan-suzuki-domestic-recall-mln.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Feeling the Earth rotate

6 hours ago

Trajectory of a Projectile that must clear an obstruction

7 hours ago

Huygen’s Principle and Light

8 hours ago

Why doesn't the atom absorb heat energy when it is low?

9 hours ago

Difference between polarization and the dielectric constant?

10 hours ago

Divergence theorem in physics

10 hours ago

More from General Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration