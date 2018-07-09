July 9, 2018

Nissan admits falsifying emissions data on cars made in Japan

Nissan said tests on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had 'deviated from the prescribed testing environment'
Nissan said tests on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had 'deviated from the prescribed testing environment'

Nissan admitted Monday that data on exhaust emissions and fuel economy had been deliberately "altered", dealing a blow to the Japanese car giant's efforts to recover trust after an inspection scandal last year.

The company did not say how many cars were affected by the falsifications, which were uncovered during voluntary tests of all parts of Nissan's operations conducted in the wake of last year's scandal.

It said tests on and fuel had "deviated from the prescribed testing environment".

In addition, it said inspection reports had been drawn up "based on altered measurement values".

Nissan's share price dropped 4.56 percent to 1,003.5 yen after it said it would make a statement on exhaust measurements following a report of falsification. It made the statement after the market had closed.

The firm vowed a "full and comprehensive investigation" into its latest fake data scandal.

Nissan said it had rechecked "reliable" data and confirmed that all vehicles, except the GT-R, had met Japanese safety standards.

It did not offer additional information about the GT-R, which the firm describes on its website as a high-performance sports car.

"Nissan has also re-verified log data to confirm that all models subject to sampling tests guarantee the Nissan catalogue specifications for economy, meaning there are no errors within the figures disclosed by Nissan," the statement added.

In October, Nissan was forced to recall some 1.2 million vehicles after admitting staff without proper authorisation had conducted final inspections on some vehicles intended for the domestic market before they were shipped to dealers.

© 2018 AFP

Citation: Nissan admits falsifying emissions data on cars made in Japan (2018, July 9) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2018-07-nissan-falsifying-emissions-cars-japan.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Nissan slashes profit forecasts after inspection scandal
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)