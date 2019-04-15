April 15, 2019

Google searches reveal popular bird species

by Cornell University

Google searches reveal popular bird species
Owls are by far the most searched type of bird. Credit: Anna Martineau-Merritt.

Cross-referencing a decade of Google searches and citizen science observations, researchers have determined which of 621 North American bird species are currently the most popular and which characteristics of species drive human interest. Study findings have just been published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"Google Trends data describe how often people search for and provide a snapshot of public interest in ," says researcher Justin Schuetz, Cornell alum and lead author of the study. "In general, large birds, such as hawks and grouse drew more attention than . People also expressed more interest in birds that visit feeders, are endangered, or have been chosen as sports team mascots. In addition, we found that owls—more than any other group of birds—were the subject of public curiosity."

Surmising that people would probably search more often for birds they encountered frequently, the authors turned to eBird for the geographical piece of the puzzle. eBird is a global citizen science database of bird observations managed by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

They pooled the results into four categories which Schuetz and Johnston call "cultural niche space," based on how frequently people searched for a species relative to how often they might encounter it in nature.

Though proximity to a species often plays a role in shaping public interest, the authors also found that some "celebrity" species, such as Common Raven, Barn Owl, and Whooping Crane, are popular even outside their range.

  • Google searches reveal popular bird species
    Birds that visit feeders are among the most popular. Credit: Marie Lehmann.
  • Google searches reveal popular bird species
    Cornell Lab of Ornithology scientists used Google Trends data to explore public interest in bird species. They categorized the results into four "cultural niche spaces": Celebrity birds that everybody loves, such as Barn Owl; Friend or Enemy birds that are flashpoints for public debate, such as Greater Sage-Grouse; Stranger birds that people see but don't know the species identity, such as Lincoln's Sparrow; and Neighbor birds that are regional favorites, such as the Black-Crested Titmouse often seen by Texans. Credit: Graphic by Jillian Ditner/Cornell Lab; photos courtesy of Macaulay Library by Andrew Steele (Barn Owl); Casey Weissburg (Greater Sage-Grouse); Noah Strycker (Black-crested Titmouse); and Ian Davies (Lincoln's Sparrow).

Co-author and Cornell Lab of Ornithology researcher Alison Johnston notes that Google data cannot reveal the underlying motivations for searches but knowing which species capture public interest matters for conservation. "Conservation shouldn't be a popularity contest," explains Johnston. "But we can start to understand why some species garner more attention than others. Then the challenge to conservationists is to raise awareness around lesser-known species."

Understanding people's interest in different bird species can also help conservation organizations focus their efforts, says Schuetz. For example, "conservation groups might want to identify species in need of help that are regionally well-known but don't have a reputation beyond that region. These could be good candidates for stewardship programs that encourage a sense of regional pride."

Try the widget the researchers created so people can see where their favorite birds land on the popularity spectrum.

Explore further

Scientists use eBird data to propose optimal bird conservation plan
More information: Justin G. Schuetz el al., "Characterizing the cultural niches of North American birds," PNAS (2019). www.pnas.org/cgi/doi/10.1073/pnas.1820670116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by Cornell University
Citation: Google searches reveal popular bird species (2019, April 15) retrieved 15 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-google-reveal-popular-bird-species.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are standing bikes a healthy option for everyone?

4 hours ago

How does the energy from ATP get to converted to mechanical energy?

6 hours ago

Do you have higher chances of having cancer if you get injured more?

6 hours ago

Why does this ant react like this?

19 hours ago

David Goodsell, Biological Illustrator

Apr 14, 2019

What sort of culling of visual information does the brain do?

Apr 14, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration