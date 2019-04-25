April 25, 2019

Ford shares surge as US pickup sales stay strong

Ford's Dearborn, Michigan plant, shown here in September 2018, produces F-series pickup trucks, which sold well in North America
Ford's Dearborn, Michigan plant, shown here in September 2018, produces F-series pickup trucks, which sold well in North America in the first quarter

Ford reported a drop in first-quarter profits Thursday due in part to restructuring costs, but the company's share price rallied following a strong performance in North America and improved results in Europe.

The second-biggest US carmaker reported $1.1 billion in profits, down 34 percent from the year-ago period. Those figures included $600 million in one-time costs connected to exiting in South America and European restructuring.

Revenues dipped 3.9 percent to $40.3 billion.

Ford pointed to strong sales of pickup trucks and sport-utility vehicles as the source of higher operating profits in North America. This includes the market-leading F-Series pickups, which scored higher demand despite rival models launched by competitors, the company said.

But overseas results were mixed. The company posting an operating profit in Europe, compared with a loss in the year-ago period, but the loss in South America deepened, while the China operation tumbled into the red amid the auto sales slowdown in the country.

The results translated into a profit of 44 cents a share, better than the 27 cents expected by analysts.

Ford's shares price jumped 6.8 percent to $10.04 in after-hours trading.

Explore further

Ford earnings drop on weak China sales

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Ford shares surge as US pickup sales stay strong (2019, April 25) retrieved 25 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-ford-surge-pickup-sales-strong.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is it possible to use a DSLR as a cost effective spectrometer?

1 hour ago

Electric potential difference between a battery's terminal and the ground

1 hour ago

Most efficient way to drive an electric car and why?

2 hours ago

Possible to prove mathematically that the football spot was bad?

3 hours ago

Acceleration of a metal piece due to dipole radiation magnetic field

4 hours ago

Proving the effects of gravity by using the scientific method

7 hours ago

More from General Physics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration