April 5, 2019

Egyptian crop circles

by European Space Agency

Sahara Desert
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

This week, ESA is focusing on its core Basic Activities, which, for Earth observation, include preserving precious data. Long-time series of datasets are needed to determine changes in our planet's climate so it is vital that satellite data and other Earth science data are preserved for future generations and are still accessible and usable after many years.

This example includes a series of satellite images going back to 1998.

Egypt is over 95% , making a very small proportion of its land suitable for agriculture. As the demand for food grows, the need for in has intensified.

This set of images shows an important land reclamation project in East Oweinat, in the Western Desert of Egypt.

Consisting of a long-time series of over 150 images captured by the US Landsat and the Copernicus Sentinel-2 missions, this comparison highlights how this agricultural project has developed between January 1998 and March 2019.

The circular shapes in the images, each approximately 800 metres wide, indicate the irrigation method used here, with water being supplied by a set of sprinklers rotating around a central pivot. Fossil water, stored underground for thousands of years, comes from the Nubian Sandstone Aquifer, the largest known fossil aquifer discovered.

The water in the East Oweinat area is low in salt content, making it ideal for cultivation purposes. Crops such as wheat, potatoes and barley are grown here, and are exported through the Sharq El Owainat airport, visible in the right side of the image.

Credit: USGS/contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2019), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

Another interesting feature in this time is the drifting visible mainly in the upper left corner, which is a phenomena common in sandy deserts with constant winds.

Changes over the last 21 years are clearly visible when more fields develop, but the data also show other subtle changes within the fields themselves. This data can be used to monitor changes in land-cover over time. Long-term preservation of the from different missions ensures that changes to the land can be monitored by analysing data from the archives.

Explore further

Land-cover dynamics unveiled
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Egyptian crop circles (2019, April 5) retrieved 5 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-egyptian-crop-circles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Does the angle of the magnetic field affect sunlight?

18 hours ago

Surface Rayleigh waves generation

Mar 24, 2019

Genesis of the Recent Bomb Cyclone

Mar 20, 2019

Solar proton events - effects

Mar 17, 2019

Atmospheric pressure -- Record low in Kansas?

Mar 17, 2019

Historic temperature data in New York/Greenwich on small and large time scales

Mar 11, 2019

More from Earth

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration