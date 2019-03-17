Land-cover dynamics unveiled

March 21, 2019, European Space Agency
Land-cover dynamics unveiled
Land-cover map. Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2016–18), processed by GeoVille

Billions of image pixels recorded by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission have been used to generate a high-resolution map of land-cover dynamics across Earth's landmasses. This map also depicts the month of the peak of vegetation and gives new insight into land productivity.

Using three years' worth of optical data, the map can indicate the time of vegetation peak and variability of vegetation across seasons. Developed by GeoVille, an Austrian company specialised in the analysis of satellite data, this land-cover map dynamics map uses Copernicus Sentinel-2 archive data from 2015-18, and gives a complete picture of variations of vegetation. The map is displayed at a resolution of 20 m, however a 10 m version is available on request.

It can, for example, support experts working with land-cover classification and can serve as input for services in areas such as agriculture, forestry and land-degradation assessments.

"In particular, we use this as a basis to develop services for the agrofood industry and farmers growing potatoes and other crops, as well as information on how vegetation changes over the year," explains Eva Haas, Head of GeoVille's Agricultural Unit.

The land-cover dynamic layer was produced with GeoVille's processing engine LandMonitoring.Earth, a fully-automated land-monitoring system built on data streams from the Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 missions, as well as ESA third party missions such as the US Landsat.

Land-cover dynamics unveiled
Swamps and lakes in West Africa. Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2016–18), processed by GeoVille
"Using the system, we processed the complete Copernicus Sentinel-2 image archive along with , machine learning and big data analytics," explains Michael Riffler, Head of Research and Development at GeoVille.

"However, the key is the dense time-series of the Copernicus Sentinel-2 data which allows this information to be retrieved for the first time. To date, we have processed more than 23 billion pixels."

The development has been done through ESA's Earth observation innovation hub – ɸ-lab, and has been implemented by GeoVille and its subsidiary in the Netherlands – GEO4A.

"This map forms an excellent foundation for other – more specialised – land cover classifications, whose development and deployment can be further accelerated by applying and AI," says Iarla Kilbane-Dawe, the head of ESA's Φ-Lab in Frascati, Italy.

Land-cover dynamics unveiled
Crops in the Netherlands. Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by GeoVille

The LandMonitoring.Earth system is designed to efficiently implement major client solutions such as the European Copernicus Land Monitoring Service products. Experts can specify desired land monitoring data for any place on the globe for any given time period, and receive a quality-controlled output, depending on the required geographic coverage and frequency.

The idea is to make information available to non-experts along with the specific resources and tools that they need.

Explore further: Zooming in on Mexico's landscape

Related Stories

Zooming in on Mexico's landscape

October 23, 2018

As part of a scientific collaboration with the Mexican Space Agency and other Mexican scientific public entities, ESA has combined images from the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission to produce a detailed view of the different ...

Video: Sentinel-3B liftoff

April 26, 2018

The second Copernicus Sentinel-3 satellite, Sentinel-3B, lifted off on a Rockot from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia at 17:57 GMT (19:57 CEST) on 25 April 2018. Sentinel-3B joins its twin, Sentinel-3A, in orbit. ...

Image: Northeast Kenya

February 8, 2019

Captured on 1 October 2018 by the Copernicus Sentinel-2A satellite, this image features part of northeast Kenya – an area east of the East African Rift.

See our seasons change from space

July 7, 2017

With the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite fully fledged and its data freely available, the task of monitoring and understanding our changing planet has been made that much easier. Seeing the effect spring has on our plant ...

Image: African land cover

October 4, 2017

At 20 m resolution, this land cover classification map of Africa was created using 180 000 Copernicus Sentinel-2A images captured between December 2015 and December 2016.

Copernicus Sentinel-2B captures Brindisi, Italy

March 16, 2017

Just over a week after being lofted into orbit, the European Union's Sentinel-2B satellite delivered its first images of Earth, offering a glimpse of the 'colour vision' it will provide for the Copernicus environmental monitoring ...

Recommended for you

Solving the efficiency of Gram-negative bacteria

March 21, 2019

Superbugs, also known as Gram-negative bacteria, are causing a global health crisis. Each year in the United States, at least two million people contract an antibiotic-resistant infection, according to the Centers for Disease ...

In a new quantum simulator, light behaves like a magnet

March 21, 2019

Physicists at EPFL propose a new "quantum simulator": a laser-based device that can be used to study a wide range of quantum systems. Studying it, the researchers have found that photons can behave like magnetic dipoles at ...

NIST researchers boost intensity of nanowire LEDs

March 21, 2019

Nanowire gurus at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) have made ultraviolet light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that, thanks to a special type of shell, produce five times higher light intensity than do comparable ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.