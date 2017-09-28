Image: African land cover

October 4, 2017
Image: African land cover
Credit: contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2015-2016), processed by Land Cover CCI, ESA

At 20 m resolution, this land cover classification map of Africa was created using 180 000 Copernicus Sentinel-2A images captured between December 2015 and December 2016.

Land-cover mapping breaks down the different types of material on Earth's surface.

This information is important for understanding changes in land use, modelling climate change extent and impacts, conserving and managing natural resources.

Image: African mosaic from Copernicus Sentinel data

May 19, 2016

Using almost 7000 images captured by the Sentinel-2A satellite, this mosaic offers a cloud-free view of the African continent – about 20% of the total land area in the world. The majority of these separate images were taken ...

See our seasons change from space

July 7, 2017

With the Copernicus Sentinel-3A satellite fully fledged and its data freely available, the task of monitoring and understanding our changing planet has been made that much easier. Seeing the effect spring has on our plant ...

Land cover 2010

October 3, 2014

This global land-cover map was created using data from the Envisat mission for the 2010 epoch (2008–12).

Latest map of world's land cover unveiled by ESA

December 22, 2010

ESA’s 2009 global land cover map has been released and is now available to the public online from the ‘GlobCover’ website. GlobCover 2009 proves the sharpest possible global land cover map can be created within ...

Copernicus Sentinel-2B captures Brindisi, Italy

March 16, 2017

Just over a week after being lofted into orbit, the European Union's Sentinel-2B satellite delivered its first images of Earth, offering a glimpse of the 'colour vision' it will provide for the Copernicus environmental monitoring ...

