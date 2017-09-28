Image: African land cover

At 20 m resolution, this land cover classification map of Africa was created using 180 000 Copernicus Sentinel-2A images captured between December 2015 and December 2016.
Land-cover mapping breaks down the different types of material on Earth's surface.
This information is important for understanding changes in land use, modelling climate change extent and impacts, conserving biodiversity and managing natural resources.
Explore further: Image: African mosaic from Copernicus Sentinel data
