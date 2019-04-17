April 17, 2019

Boeing 737 MAX changes deemed 'operationally suitable': FAA

by Luc Olinga With Heather Scott In Washington

Southwest Airlines and other carriers face a challenging summer after the entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were grounded
Southwest Airlines and other carriers face a challenging summer after the entire fleet of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft were grounded

The changes US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has proposed in the wake of two deadly accidents of its top-selling 737 MAX aircraft were deemed "operationally suitable," according to a draft report released by US regulators Tuesday.

However, Boeing has not yet submitted a planned software fix to the Federal Aviation Administration, the agency said in a statement.

Boeing has been working on a software fix for its anti-stall system following crashes in Ethiopia last month and Indonesia in October that killed nearly 350 people, both shortly after takeoff.

All 737 MAX have been banned from the world's skies since days after the Ethiopian Airlines crash on March 10, and the FAA has said it will not rush to approve the proposed fixes.

Crash investigators have zeroed in on the planes' anti-stall system, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, or MCAS, which may have erroneously forced the planes down.

Boeing said it has been working on a software upgrade since late last year, and announced additional changes after last month's deadly crash.

The FAA said a Flight Standardization Board evaluated "the modified Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS)" and said the "system was found to be operationally suitable."

The MCAS system on 737 MAX 8 planes is designed to prevent engine stalls
The MCAS system on 737 MAX 8 planes is designed to prevent engine stalls

'Aided instruction'

The report, which notes the differences in the MAX compared to prior 737 models, and any new training requirements, will be open for public comment for 14 days.

"After that, the FAA will review those comments before making a final assessment. Boeing Co. is still expected in the coming weeks to submit the final software package for certification," the agency said.

Because the 737 MAX is substantially similar to prior versions of the aircraft, pilots are not required to undergo extensive additional training, however the report added the MCAS to the list of items that require "aided instruction," such as videos or computer-based tutorials.

The grounding has put Boeing under increasing pressure, forcing it to halt deliveries of the aircraft. And US airlines are facing hundreds of daily flight cancelations through the summer, the peak travel season.

The MCAS was developed specifically for the 737 MAX, because its heavier engines created aerodynamic issues. But it apparently was designed to engage when alerted by a single sensor.

US pilots complained after the crash in October that they had not been fully briefed on the system.

The Ethiopian probe appeared to confirm suspicions about the MCAS, with data echoing that from the of the Indonesian Lion Air flight.

The full report has not been publicly released but, according to a draft copy seen by AFP, shortly after take-off a sensor recording the level of the plane began transmitting faulty data, prompting the autopilot system to point the nose downward.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Boeing 737 MAX changes deemed 'operationally suitable': FAA (2019, April 17) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-boeing-max-deemed-operationally-suitable.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ethiopian Airlines crash: What is the MCAS system on the Boeing 737 Max 8?
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)