Wafer-scale multilayer fabrication of silk fibroin-based microelectronics

March 15, 2019, The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
Wafer-scale multilayer fabrication of silk fibroin-based microelectronics
Figure 1. The cover page of ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces. Credit: ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces

A KAIST research team developed a novel fabrication method for the multilayer processing of silk-based microelectronics. This technology for creating a biodegradable silk fibroin film allows microfabrication with polymer or metal structures manufactured from photolithography. It can be a key technology in the implementation of silk fibroin-based biodegradable electronic devices or localized drug delivery through silk fibroin patterns.

Silk fibroins are biocompatible, biodegradable, transparent, and flexible, which makes them excellent candidates for implantable biomedical devices, and they have also been used as biodegradable films and functional microstructures in biomedical applications. However, conventional microfabrication processes require strong etching solutions and solvents to modify the structure of silk fibroins.

To prevent the silk fibroin from being damaged during the process, Professor Hyunjoo J. Lee from the School of Electrical Engineering and her team came up with a novel process, named aluminum hard mask on silk fibroin (AMoS), which is capable of micropatterning multiple layers composed of both fibroin and inorganic materials, such as metal and dielectrics with high-precision microscale alignment. The AMoS process can make silk fibroin patterns on devices, or make patterns on silk fibroin thin films with other materials by using photolithography, which is a core technology in the current microfabrication process.

The team successfully cultured primary neurons on the processed silk fibroin micro-patterns, and confirmed that silk fibroin has excellent biocompatibility before and after the fabrication process and that it also can be applied to implanted biological devices.

Wafer-scale multilayer fabrication of silk fibroin-based microelectronics
Figure 2. Fibroin microstructures and metal patterns on a fibroin produced by using the AMoS mask. Credit: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

Through this technology, the team realized the multilayer micropatterning of fibroin films on a silk fibroin substrate and fabricated a biodegradable microelectric circuit consisting of resistors and silk fibroin dielectric capacitors in a silicon wafer with large areas.

They also used this technology to position the micro-pattern of the silk fibroin thin film closer to the flexible polymer-based , and confirmed the dye molecules mounted on the silk fibroin were transferred successfully from the micropatterns.

Professor Lee said, "This facilitates wafer-scale, large-area processing of sensitive materials. We expect it to be applied to a wide range of biomedical devices in the future. Using the fibroin with micro-patterned brain electrodes can open up many new possibilities in research on brain circuits by mounting drugs that restrict or promote brain cell activities."

Wafer-scale multilayer fabrication of silk fibroin-based microelectronics
Figure 3. Biocompatibility assessment of the AMoS Process. Top: Schematics image of a) fibroin-coated silicon b) fibroin-pattered silicon and c) gold-patterned fibroin. Bottom: Representative confocal microscopy images of live (green) and dead (red) primary cortical neurons cultured on the substrates. Credit: The Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)

This research, in collaboration with Dr. Nakwon Choi from KIST and led by Ph.D. candidate Geon Kook, was published in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Explore further: Making a transparent flexible material of silk and nanotubes

More information: Geon Kook et al. Wafer-Scale Multilayer Fabrication for Silk Fibroin-Based Microelectronics, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2018). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.8b13170

Related Stories

Successful bladder repair using silk fibroid scaffolds

December 10, 2018

A team of researchers developed a novel model of partial bladder outlet obstruction (pBOO) in female swine and used this model to show that even after inducing severe urinary outlet resistance and damage to the bladder, they ...

New advanced biomaterial to repair damaged nervous tissue

November 14, 2018

A team of researchers from the Centre for Biomedical Technology (CTB) at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) in collaboration with the Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM), the Instituto Cajal and the Hospital Clínico ...

Silk protein boosts e-book efficiency: scientists

March 6, 2011

Taiwanese scientists said they had discovered that a protein created by silkworms in the production of silk can be used to manufacture a component that will make e-books more efficient.

Silk keeps fruit fresh without refrigeration

May 6, 2016

Half of the world's fruit and vegetable crops are lost during the food supply chain, due mostly to premature deterioration of these perishable foods, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United ...

Recommended for you

Quantum sensing method measures minuscule magnetic fields

March 15, 2019

A new way of measuring atomic-scale magnetic fields with great precision, not only up and down but sideways as well, has been developed by researchers at MIT. The new tool could be useful in applications as diverse as mapping ...

Cooking up alien atmospheres on Earth

March 15, 2019

Researchers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, are cooking up an alien atmosphere right here on Earth. In a new study, JPL scientists used a high-temperature "oven" to heat a mixture of hydrogen ...

New 3-D map will help solve long-standing cosmic mysteries

March 15, 2019

A new study led by ANU has created a 3D map of the magnetic field in a small wedge of the Milky Way galaxy, paving the way for future discoveries that will improve our understanding of the origin and evolution of the Universe.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.