Video: Are we running out of helium?

March 14, 2019, American Chemical Society
Are we running out of helium (video)?
Credit: The American Chemical Society

Did you realize that just like certain animals here on Earth, there are endangered elements, too? For example, we're constantly losing helium, a gas that defies gravity and escapes our atmosphere into space. This incredible element is in high demand all over the globe. It's also way too expensive to create in the laboratory, and that's bad news for more than just your birthday party!

This week on Reactions, we will explore innovations of the industrial era of , how much we have left and whether or not this element will go extinct:

Explore further: Helium exoplanet inflated like a balloon, research shows

Related Stories

The 'stuff' of the universe keeps changing

February 1, 2019

The composition of the universe—the elements that are the building blocks for every bit of matter—is ever-changing and ever-evolving, thanks to the lives and deaths of stars.

New law could shore up US helium supply

July 26, 2017

Helium is essential for MRIs, the fiber optics that deliver images to our TVs, scientific research and of course, party balloons. In the past decade, helium prices have sky-rocketed due to supply shortages. But if small updates ...

X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy of hydrogen and helium

February 12, 2019

For the first time scientists measured the vibrational structure of hydrogen and helium atoms by X-rays. The results disprove the misconception that it's impossible to obtain X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS) spectra ...

Recommended for you

Ancient DNA research shines spotlight on Iberia

March 14, 2019

The largest study to date of ancient DNA from the Iberian Peninsula (modern-day Portugal and Spain) offers new insights into the populations that lived in this region over the last 8,000 years. The most startling discovery ...

Exotic 'second sound' phenomenon observed in pencil lead

March 14, 2019

The next time you set a kettle to boil, consider this scenario: After turning the burner off, instead of staying hot and slowly warming the surrounding kitchen and stove, the kettle quickly cools to room temperature and its ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.