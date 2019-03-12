Video: Are we running out of helium?

Did you realize that just like certain animals here on Earth, there are endangered elements, too? For example, we're constantly losing helium, a gas that defies gravity and escapes our atmosphere into space. This incredible element is in high demand all over the globe. It's also way too expensive to create in the laboratory, and that's bad news for more than just your birthday party!
This week on Reactions, we will explore innovations of the industrial era of helium, how much we have left and whether or not this element will go extinct:
