Researchers achieve solid state thermochemiluminescence with crystals

March 1, 2019, New York University
NYUAD researchers achieve solid state thermochemiluminescence with crystals
Solid-state thermochemiluminescence of crystals that emit light when heated, recorded by NYUAD researchers. Credit: Dr. Stefan Schramm

The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications, demonstrate that this fundamental process of transduction of energy—heat, applied to a material, generates light—can be achieved in pure solid materials of millimeter or centimeter size.

In general, chemiluminescence reactions are only known to be possible in solution (a process that, for example, allows glow sticks to give off light) where typically two chemicals easily react, resulting in the emission of visible light. That, however, was not reported in bulk solids.

To explore whether this process would also work in the pure solid state, researchers prepared several organic peroxides and grew centimeter-size crystals—a challenging task, because these compounds are typically known to be very unstable. When heat was applied to the crystals, the molecules decomposed and generated light that ranged from red to blue to green, depending on the .

"Our findings open up an unexplored direction in chemiluminescence research with in both materials research and ," said lead researcher Dr. Stefan Schramm, a post-doctoral associate in NYU Abu Dhabi's Naumov research group. "We provide fundamentally new insights into this form of energy transduction, which has the potential to be used in developing new solar energy harvesting technologies or for monitoring of initiators in the polymer industry."

NYU Abu Dhabi Associate Professor of Chemistry and the study's supervisor Dr. Panče Naumov said: "This first observation of direct conversion of heat into in a , a work that was conducted over more than two years, required building of a new, very sensitive microscope and other special instrumentation. Not only does it demonstrates the fundamental principles of energy transduction that are central to both chemistry and physics, but it also sets the basis for applications in optoelectronics and sensing technology."

Solid-state thermochemiluminescence of crystals that emit light when heated, recorded by NYUAD researchers. Credit: Dr. Stefan Schramm

Explore further: Boosting solid state chemical reactions

More information: Nature Communications (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-019-08816-8

Related Stories

Boosting solid state chemical reactions

February 8, 2019

A cross-coupling reaction is typically performed in an organic solvent and leads to the production of a large amount of solvent waste, which is often harmful to the environment. A new strategy developed by Hokkaido University ...

Tuneable emissive organic platform

October 23, 2018

NUS chemists have developed design guidelines for a type of material platform which can activate and adjust the light emission ability of organic molecules for lighting and display applications.

New synthethic protocol to form 3-D porous organic network

November 30, 2017

A team of Korean researchers affiliated with UNIST has recently announced the principle of producing porous organic materials in the blink of an eye, like firing bullets. This is similar to the mechanism of chemical reaction ...

Recommended for you

When Concorde first took to the sky 50 years ago

March 1, 2019

When the misty skies cleared over southern France on the afternoon of Sunday March 2, 1969, the green light was signalled for the highly anticipated first ever flight of the Concorde.

Hall effect becomes viscous in graphene

February 28, 2019

Researchers at The University of Manchester in the UK have discovered that the Hall effect—a phenomenon well known for more than a century—is no longer as universal as it was thought to be.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.