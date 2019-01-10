Resting postures determined by animals' size

March 28, 2019, University of Zurich
Lying, sitting or standing: Resting postures determined by animals' size
Of all the herbivores, elephants lie on their sides the most often. Credit: Christian Schiffmann

Cows always rest on their chests so that their digestion is not impaired. Rodents sometimes rest sitting down, while kangaroos sometimes lie on their backs. The larger the animal, the less often it lies down, and when it does, it is more likely to lie on its side—but there are exceptions. A team from UZH investigated the resting postures of mammals.

In ruminants such as cows, sheep, antelopes, deer and giraffes, the bits of food in the stomach that need to be chewed again are sorted using gravity. In order for the process to work smoothly at all times, the stomach has to stay in the same position relative to gravity whether the animal is standing or lying down. That's why cows always lie on their chests and almost never on their sides. It was therefore assumed that that digest food in a different way would be more likely to lie on their sides. To investigate the connection between digestive systems and resting postures in more detail, researchers from the University of Zurich observed 250 mammals in zoos in more than 30,000 rest phases.

Large animals rest standing up or lying on their sides

They discovered that their assumption was not quite correct. Alongside other factors, influences the animals' resting posture more than digestion type. Small animals with short legs spend a lot of time lying on their chests—the body shape of such animals, e.g. the rock hyrax, is perfect for this position. "The shorter the distance of the mid-body to the floor, the more likely the animals are to lie down," says Prof. Marcus Clauss of the UZH Clinic for Zoo Animals, Exotic Pets and Wildlife. The larger animals are, the more often they lie completely on their sides, which is more comfortable for the legs of larger animals.

Lying, sitting or standing: Resting postures determined by animals' size
Hippos lie on their side, but also on their chest. Credit: Christian Schiffmann

But there are exceptions: Large animals also rest standing up. Horses do this much more often than their nearest relatives, tapirs and rhinoceros. When resting standing up, they "fix" the kneecap in one of their so that they don't have to tense their muscles. Camelids such as llamas and dromedaries regurgitate some of the contents of their stomachs like ruminants; unlike cows, however, they can sometimes lie on their sides and briefly interrupt the digestive process.

Elephants lie on their sides

Of all the herbivores, lie on their sides the most often. However, older elephants, for whom getting up again is difficult, avoid lying down. "For that reason, it's important that mounds of sand are available to elephants in zoos. If they are propped up slightly when lying down, even older animals can get up much more easily," explains Christian Schiffman, the research team's elephant specialist. If the animals don't have this option, they are more likely to lean against walls, pillars or tree trunks.

Lying, sitting or standing: Resting postures determined by animals' size
Zebras lie on the chest. (Image: Christian Schiffmann) Credit: Christian Schiffmann

In contrast to elephants, hippos seem to remain flexible even in old age and lie on their sides. Rodents, it was found, occasionally like to take a break sitting down. The only animal investigated that sometimes rests on its back is the red kangaroo.

**Lying, sitting or standing: Resting postures determined by animals' size
The rock hyrax lies on the chest. Credit: Christian Schiffmann

Explore further: Change of teeth causes yo-yo effect in elephants' weight

More information: Endre Pucora et al, Resting postures in terrestrial mammalian herbivores, Journal of Mammalogy (2019). DOI: 10.1093/jmammal/gyz044

Related Stories

Change of teeth causes yo-yo effect in elephants' weight

January 10, 2019

The weight of elephants living in zoos fluctuates over the course of their adult lives in cycles lasting around a hundred months, researchers at the University of Zurich have found. The fluctuation is linked to the particular ...

Horses masticate similarly to ruminants

May 31, 2017

In contrast to ruminants, horses chew their food only once—but with the same regu-lar, rhythmic movements as cows, who ruminate their food after eating, as demon-strated by researchers at the University of Zurich and the ...

Faster digestion in kangaroos reduces methane emissions

November 4, 2015

Animals produce methane during the digestion process - some more than others. Currently, around 20 percent of the world's methane emissions stem from ruminants. If this gas is released into the atmosphere, it aggravates the ...

Elephant herpes: Super-shedders endanger young animals

May 3, 2017

Many herpesviruses infect only a few animal species. Elephants also have their own spectrum of herpesviruses, which can cause infections that end in death. Asian elephants are carriers of virus types1, 4 and 5, while African ...

Recommended for you

How mosquitoes smell human sweat (and new ways to stop them)

March 28, 2019

Female mosquitoes are known to rely on an array of sensory information to find people to bite, picking up on carbon dioxide, body odor, heat, moisture, and visual cues. Now researchers reporting in the journal Current Biology ...

Solving the e-waste challenge requires global action

March 28, 2019

An international team of experts have highlighted the urgent need for global cooperation to reform the e-waste recycling industry and counteract the harm it poses to both human health and environment.

Lithium ions flow through solid material

March 28, 2019

Scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, in collaboration with researchers from Purdue University and Rutgers University, have merged materials science and condensed matter physics ...

Unusual galaxies defy dark matter theory

March 28, 2019

After drawing both praise and skepticism, the team of astronomers who discovered NGC 1052-DF2 – the very first known galaxy to contain little to no dark matter – are back with stronger evidence about its bizarre nature.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.