The Journal of Mammalogy has been the flagship publication of the American Society of Mammalogists since 1919 and was voted one of the top 100 most influential serials in biology and medicine of the 20th century. This highly respected international scientific journal is produced 6 times per year and promotes interest in mammals throughout the world by the publication of original and timely research on all aspects of the biology of mammals. Timely papers are published on mammalian behavior, conservation, ecology, genetics, morphology, physiology, and taxonomy. Society news and student scholarship opportunities are published regularly at the end of each issue.

Publisher
The American Society of Mammalogists
Website
http://www.mammalsociety.org/journal-mammalogy

Research team shows island bats are valuable allies for farmers

A new study has highlighted how bats can be valuable allies for farmers, by feeding on important agricultural pests. The findings demonstrate that encouraging bat species can be a win-win for both conservation efforts and ...

Apr 16, 2024

Conservation of Nara Park deer results in unique genetic lineage

The existing wildlife of a region is heavily shaped over generations by environmental factors and human activity. Activities like urbanization and hunting are known to reduce wildlife populations. However, some cultural or ...

Mar 14, 2023

Squirrel sperm and feet tell a different climate change story

Perhaps it's time to replace the canary in a coal mine metaphor with a squirrel in the ground. Because two University of Manitoba studies found that climate change is altering ground squirrels' sperm and feet, and this warns ...

Nov 29, 2022

The answer to a red fox mystery is in their DNA

Scientists know that Europeans brought red foxes to North America, likely for hunting, while other red foxes escaped into the wild from fur farms. But are some red foxes found on the East Coast, and in North Carolina, native?

Jun 29, 2022

Cameras reveal snowshoe hare density

A new study in the Journal of Mammalogy shows recently developed camera-trapping methods could be a viable alternative to live-trapping for determining the density of snowshoe hares and potentially other small mammals that ...

Mar 7, 2022

