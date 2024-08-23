The University of Zurich (UZH), located in the city of Zurich, is the largest university in Switzerland, with over 25,000 students. It was founded in 1833 from the existing colleges of theology, law, medicine and a new faculty of philosophy. Currently, the university has faculties of arts, economics, law, medicine, science, theology and veterinary medicine. The university claims to offer the widest range of subjects and courses at any Swiss higher education institution.

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

