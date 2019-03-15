March 15, 2019

Positivity, objectivity are key for online petitions, study reveals

by Cynthia Corzo, Florida International University

online
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Whether they support a cause or a candidate, online petitions must have a positive tone in their messages and move away from complaining and moralizing in order to succeed, research from FIU Business finds.

"Today, campaign messages are overwhelmingly negative, but people don't like , and these reduce the chance for actual success of petitions," said study researcher Yan Chen, assistant professor of and business analytics at FIU Business. "Petitions should be clear and should have a to get more support."

Published in the March 2019 issue of the Journal of the Association for Information Systems, the study found that projecting strong moral beliefs, imposing moral obligations, or introducing assertive arguments related to social norms, rules, culture and religion may backfire due to the diversity of internet users. These may also irritate users with different moral values.

Researchers examined 45,377 collected from Change.org, which reports more than 200 million users and launches more than 1,000 petitions daily in the United States. The study analyzed how cognitive, emotional and moral linguistic factors within the texts of online petitions influence their success.

The study found that online petitions with low numbers of signatures, those in the bottom 25 percentile, contained many more moral cues such as the words "right" and "God" than those with high numbers of signatures in the top 25 percentile.

Additionally, petitions with high numbers of signatures, in the top 25 percentile, used significantly fewer overstatement words, such as "large" and "enormous", versus petitions with low numbers of signatures, those in the bottom 25 percentile.

Contrary to , researchers found that petitions containing too much data and exaggerated, or vague, comments are less likely to succeed. The study also indicates that petitions with a breaking news style and tone are more appealing to participants.

"Although language expressing anger and frustration may attract attention to the severity of the underlying issues, a cannot be simply a complaint," Chen noted. "It should focus more on the positive outcomes that could be accomplished by the proposed change."

More information: A Multi-Appeal Model of Persuasion for Online Petition Success: A Linguistic Cue-Based Approach, Journal of the Association for Information Systems (2019). DOI: 10.17705/1jais.00530

Provided by Florida International University

Citation: Positivity, objectivity are key for online petitions, study reveals (2019, March 15) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-positivity-key-online-petitions-reveals.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Online petitions to save young giraffe scheduled to die
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

3 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

9 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

22 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

22 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)