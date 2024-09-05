Florida International University (FIU) is an American public research university in metropolitan Miami, Florida, in the United States, with its main campus in University Park. Florida International University is classified as a top-tier Research University with high research activity by the Carnegie Foundation, and is a first-tier research university as designated by the Florida Legislature. Founded in 1965, FIU is the youngest university to be awarded a Phi Beta Kappa chapter by the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the country's oldest academic honor society. FIU offers 191 programs of study with more than 280 majors in 26 colleges and schools. FIU offers many graduate programs, including architecture, business administration, engineering, law, and medicine, offering 82 master's degrees, 29 doctoral degrees, and 3 professional degrees. FIU is one of Florida's primary graduate research universities, and awards close to 3,000 graduate and professional degrees annually.

Address
11200 S.W. 8th Street University Park, Miami, Florida, United States of America 33199
Website
http://www.fiu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_International_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Florida International University

Aggressive seagrass species discovered in Biscayne Bay

An invasive species of seagrass has been on a steady march across the world, taking over ecosystems well beyond its native waters of the Red Sea, Persian Gulf and Indian Ocean. Scientists have long wondered when it would ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 5, 2024

0

17

Great white sharks secretly roam through Bahamas

It's incredibly rare to spot a great white shark in the waters around the Bahamas, but a new study published in the journal Frontiers in Marine Science shows they visit the area more often than people realize.

Plants & Animals

Aug 2, 2024

0

115

What biologists still don't know about bioluminescence

Humans have long been fascinated by organisms that can produce light. Aristotle, who was a scientist as well as a philosopher, wrote the first detailed descriptions of what he called "cold light" more than 2,000 years ago. ...

Ecology

Jun 17, 2024

0

0

page 1 from 31