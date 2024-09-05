Florida International University (FIU) is an American public research university in metropolitan Miami, Florida, in the United States, with its main campus in University Park. Florida International University is classified as a top-tier Research University with high research activity by the Carnegie Foundation, and is a first-tier research university as designated by the Florida Legislature. Founded in 1965, FIU is the youngest university to be awarded a Phi Beta Kappa chapter by the Phi Beta Kappa Society, the country's oldest academic honor society. FIU offers 191 programs of study with more than 280 majors in 26 colleges and schools. FIU offers many graduate programs, including architecture, business administration, engineering, law, and medicine, offering 82 master's degrees, 29 doctoral degrees, and 3 professional degrees. FIU is one of Florida's primary graduate research universities, and awards close to 3,000 graduate and professional degrees annually.

Address 11200 S.W. 8th Street University Park, Miami, Florida, United States of America 33199 Website http://www.fiu.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Florida_International_University

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

