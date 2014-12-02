Designing next-generation optical antennas

March 13, 2019 by Nina Welding, University of Notre Dame
Designing next-generation optical antennas
Credit: University of Notre Dame

Antennas catch radio waves, a form of electromagnetic radiation, from the air and convert the energy into electrical signals that feed modern telecommunications. They can also convert electrical signals into radio waves. Without antennas, the world would be a much different place than it is today. Optical engineers and scientists like Anthony J. Hoffman, associate professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, are working toward leveraging these devices to control light instead of radio waves.

Hoffman has been focusing his efforts on next-generation materials, technologies and devices for . Most often associated with night vision, infrared light has many uses in and detection. Optical antennas enable engineers to control how light interacts with materials and can localize light to subwavelength dimensions for use with many of today's nanoscale devices.

The paper, titled "Monochromatic Multimode Antennas on Epsilon-Near-Zero Materials," recently published in Advanced Optical Materials, describes a special class of optical materials that can drastically alter the properties of . This "control" of properties opens the door for new ways to engineer optical antennas.

Hoffman and his co-authors—Kaijun Feng, Junchi Lu and Owen Dominguez, all graduate students in at Notre Dame, along with Daniel Wasserman, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, and graduate student Leland Nordin, both of the University of Texas at Austin—worked largely in two campus facilities (the Notre Dame Nanofabrication Facility and the Notre Dame Integrated Imaging Facility) to design, fabricate and demonstrate optical antennas using an epsilon-near-zero (ENZ) material.

ENZ materials offer unique phenomena, including wavefront engineering, enhanced light funneling through subwavelength apertures, order-of-magnitude extension of the local wavelength in waveguiding structures, and spectrally-selective absorption and thermal emissions. Building optical antennas on an ENZ material allowed the team to design and demonstrate a multimode, nearly monochromatic , a new class of optical antennas, that could have use in sensing, imaging, infrared optoelectronics and thermal emission control applications. It also offers the potential of new types of optical devices.

Hoffman, an affiliated member of the Center for Nano Science and Technology, and his team are currently working to incorporate their optical antennas into semiconductor devices in order to improve the interaction between light and semiconductor materials, thus creating the next generation of infrared sources.

Explore further: New research could transform high speed optical networks

More information: Owen Dominguez et al. Monochromatic Multimode Antennas on Epsilon-Near-Zero Materials, Advanced Optical Materials (2019). DOI: 10.1002/adom.201800826

Related Stories

New research could transform high speed optical networks

December 2, 2014

There is an ever growing demand for high speed internet communication systems. New research has shown optical switching technology built on nanoantenna reflectarrays and tunable materials could transform high speed optical ...

Tiny antennas let long light waves see in infrared

September 24, 2013

(Phys.org) —University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign researchers have developed arrays of tiny nano-antennas that can enable sensing of molecules that resonate in the infrared (IR) spectrum.

Hybrid nanoantenna designed to manipulate visible light

November 16, 2018

A nanoscale optical antenna developed by researchers at A*STAR allows the manipulation of visible light waves on the scale of microchips. Such nanoantennae may enable the development of high-resolution imaging systems in ...

Rediscovering spontaneous light emission

February 3, 2015

Berkeley Lab researchers have developed a nano-sized optical antenna that can greatly enhance the spontaneous emission of light from atoms, molecules and semiconductor quantum dots. This advance opens the door to light-emitting ...

Recommended for you

Researchers report new light-activated micro pump

March 11, 2019

Even the smallest mechanical pumps have limitations, from the complex microfabrication techniques required to make them to the fact that there are limits on how small they can be. Researchers have announced a potential solution—a ...

Investigating the motility of swimming Euglena

March 8, 2019

Some species of Euglenids, a diversified family of aquatic unicellular organisms, can perform large-amplitude, elegantly coordinated body deformations. Although this behavior has been known for centuries, its function is ...

A thermo-sensor for magnetic bits

March 8, 2019

Scientists of the Department of Physics at the University of Hamburg, Germany, detected the magnetic states of atoms on a surface using only heat. The respective study is published in a recent volume of Science. A magnetic ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.