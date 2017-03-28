Targeted creation and control of photons: thanks to a new design for optical antennas

December 12, 2017
Midwife and signpost for photons
Sketch of an optimized optical antenna: A cavity is located inside; the electrical fields during operation are coded by the colour scale. Current patterns are represented by green arrows. Credit: Thorsten Feichtner

Atoms and molecules can be made to emit photons. However, without external intervention, this process is inefficient and undirected. If it was possible to influence the process of photon creation in terms of efficiency and emission direction, new technical possibilities would be possible, including tiny, multifunctional light pixels that could be used to build three-dimensional displays or reliable single-photon sources for quantum computers or optical microscopes to map individual molecules.

Nanometre-sized "" are a well-known approach. They are capable of sending photons in a specific direction with high efficiency. The idea goes back to Nobel Laureate Richard P. Feynman who envisioned nanoscale antennas during a speech at the California Institute of Technology in 1959.

Feynman was way ahead of his time, but he inspired rapid development in nanotechnology, which enables building antennas for visible light today. The dimensions and structural details of such antennas can be controlled precisely at a size of around 250 nanometres.

The deficits of existing light antennas

The form of these optical antennas has previously been inspired by established models from radio communication and radio technology, which are usually made of specially shaped metal wires and metal rod arrays for wavelengths in the centimetre range. It is possible to construct antennas for light waves using metal nanorods to influence the creation and propagation of photons, but the analogy between radio waves and light waves is limited.

While macroscopic radio antennas have a high-frequency generator connected to the antenna via cable, the link at the nanometre scale of a light wave length has to be contactless. But atoms and molecules that act as photon sources do not feature connecting cables to hook them up to an optical antenna.

It is this major difference, combined with a number of other challenges caused by the high frequency of light, that has made it difficult thus far to produce and subsequently control photons with optical antennas in a satisfactory manner.

Physicists from Julius-Maximilians-Universität (JMU) Würzburg in Bavaria, Germany, have now solved this problem and established a set of rules for optimized optical antennas, which were published in Physical Review Letters.

The new rules could result in antennas for light enabling precise control of photon emission and subsequent propagation, at least theoretically, according to Thorsten Feichtner, a researcher at JMU's Institute of Physics in Professor Bert Hecht's team.

The principle behind the new antennas

"The idea behind this is based on the principle of similarity," the Würzburg physicist explains. "What's new in our research is that the currents of the free electrons in the antenna have to fulfil two similarity conditions at the same time. Firstly, the current pattern in the antenna must be similar to the field lines in the direct vicinity of a light-emitting atom or molecule. Secondly, the current pattern must also match the homogeneous electrical field of a plane wave as best as possible so that each can reach a distant receiver."

The novel antennas for built with the help of these new rules extract far more photons from an emitter than previous types derived from radio technology.

Explore further: Tiny sensor lays groundwork for precision X-rays detection via endoscopy

More information: Thorsten Feichtner et al, Mode Matching for Optical Antennas, Physical Review Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.217401

Related Stories

Optically tunable microwave antennas for 5G applications

November 16, 2017

Multiband tunable antennas are a critical part of many communication and radar systems. New research by engineers at the University of Bristol has shown significant advances in antennas by using optically induced plasmas ...

Pyramid nanoscale antennas beam light up and down

December 17, 2014

Researchers from FOM Institute AMOLF and Philips Research have designed and fabricated a new type of nanoscale antenna. The new antennas look like pyramids, rather than the more commonly used straight pillars. The pyramid ...

Recommended for you

New silicon structure opens the gate to quantum computers

December 12, 2017

In a major step toward making a quantum computer using everyday materials, a team led by researchers at Princeton University has constructed a key piece of silicon hardware capable of controlling quantum behavior between ...

Two holograms in one surface

December 12, 2017

A team at Caltech has figured out a way to encode more than one holographic image in a single surface without any loss of resolution. The engineering feat overturns a long-held assumption that a single surface could only ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.