The Julius Maximilian University of Würzburg (also referred to as the University of Würzburg, in German Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg) is a public research university in Würzburg, Germany. The University of Wurzburg is one of the oldest institutions of higher learning in Germany having been founded in 1402. The University initially had a brief foundation and was closed in 1415, until it was permanently reopened in 1582 under the initiative of Julius Echter von Mespelbrunn. Today, the University is named for Julius Echter von Mespelbrunn and Maximilian Joseph.

Website
https://www.uni-wuerzburg.de/en/new/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_W%C3%BCrzburg

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Würzburg

Exploring the asteroid Apophis with small satellites

The author of a disaster novel couldn't have dreamed it up any better: On a Friday, the thirteenth of all days, the potentially dangerous asteroid (99942) Apophis will come extremely close to humanity.

Planetary Sciences

May 8, 2024

0

30

Genomic stability: A double-edged sword for sharks

Sharks have been populating the oceans for about 400 to 500 million years. While our planet and many of its inhabitants have undergone massive changes several times during this period, this basal group of vertebrates has ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 23, 2023

1

196

New rooms discovered in Sahura's pyramid

An Egyptian-German mission led by Egyptologist Dr. Mohamed Ismail Khaled of the Department of Egyptology at Julius-Maximilians-Universität of Würzburg (JMU) has made a significant discovery within Sahura's pyramid.

Archaeology

Sep 27, 2023

0

210

Heat sensor protects the Venus flytrap from fire

The Venus flytrap can survive in the nutrient-poor swamps of North and South Carolina because it compensates for the lack of nitrogen, phosphate and minerals by catching and eating insects. It hunts with snap traps that have ...

Plants & Animals

Aug 22, 2023

0

90

Visualizing the topology of electrons with '3D glasses'

They are seen as a beacon of hope for energy-saving electronics and the high-tech of the future: topological quantum materials. One of their properties is the conduction of spin-polarized electrons on their surface—even ...

Condensed Matter

Jul 13, 2023

0

20

How one photon becomes four charge carriers

Photovoltaics, the conversion of light to electricity, is a key technology for sustainable energy. Since the days of Max Planck and Albert Einstein, we know that light as well as electricity come in tiny, quantized packets ...

Optics & Photonics

Apr 14, 2023

0

145

A mutant plant with a counting disability

The newly discovered dyscalculia mutant of the Venus flytrap has lost its ability to count electrical impulses. Würzburg researchers reveal the cause of the defect.

Plants & Animals

Jan 23, 2023

1

381

page 1 from 12