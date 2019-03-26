March 26, 2019

Machine learning reveals rapid material classification

by University of Tokyo

Machine learning reveals rapid material classification
A novel application of artificial intelligence by The University of Tokyo automatically calculates material properties and structures from spectral scans, providing a powerful tool for the characterization of new compounds. Credit: 2019 Teruyasu Mizoguchi, Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo

A research team at The University of Tokyo has developed a powerful machine learning algorithm that predicts the properties and structures of unknown samples from an electron spectrum. This process may rapidly accelerate the process of discovering and testing novel nanomachines, solar cells, and other electronic devices.

Tricorders are fictional devices first seen on the original Star Trek television show. In this science fiction setting, scientists could instantly learn about the rocks on with a quick scan. Researchers at The University of Tokyo have taken a step towards making this concept a reality. They used data from core-loss electron spectroscopy, a set of standard laboratory tests that send electrons at a sample to determine the atomic elements in it and their bonding structure. However, the results from these instruments are difficult to interpret. To overcome this problem, they turned to machine learning. In contrast with conventional computer programs, machine learning algorithms do not need to be told what patterns to look for. Instead, the algorithms are trained by inputting many examples, and over time the program learns how to classify new unknown samples.

Here, the researchers chose a that mimics the organization of the human brain. Data from known materials are sent as input, and the connections between neurons are adjusted to optimize the model's predictions. According to first author Shin Kiyohara, "with the increasing demand for nanoscale devices, tools for understanding molecular structures are becoming more and more valuable."

Although still a long way from a tricorder that can instantly identify alien rock formations, lead author Teruyasu Mizoguchi believes that "this method has for use in quickly testing the properties of new materials."

More information: Shin Kiyohara et al, Quantitative estimation of properties from core-loss spectrum via neural network, Journal of Physics: Materials (2019). DOI: 10.1088/2515-7639/ab0b68

Provided by University of Tokyo

Citation: Machine learning reveals rapid material classification (2019, March 26) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-03-machine-reveals-rapid-material-classification.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Interpretation of material spectra can be data-driven using machine learning
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)