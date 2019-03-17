Lake 'dead zones' could kill fish and poison drinking water

March 19, 2019, University of Reading

lake
Credit: CC0 Public Domain
'Dead zones' could become increasingly common in lakes in future due to climate change, reducing fish numbers and releasing toxic substances into drinking water.

Scientists at the University of Reading have warned that warming of the climate in the years to come will inhibit movement of within some lakes, due to surface temperature increases and reduction in winter ice cover. This would leave deeper areas of those lakes devoid of oxygen that is essential for supporting ecosystems.

The study looked at water mixing patterns in 635 large lakes around the world and found climate change would disrupt mixing in around 100 of them by the end of the century. Many lakes would mix less frequently, with some experiencing no mixing at all throughout the year.

Dr Iestyn Woolway, lead author of the study in the University of Reading's Department of Meteorology, said: "A lack of oxygen in deep waters can have a detrimental effect on fish habitats and even lead to dead zones that cannot support life. Added to this is the potential for poisonous substances to be released into water we drink by algae that flourish at the surface in the warmer conditions. Analysis of how climate change will affect lakes shows clearly the threat to animals and humans in the not-so-distant future."

The scientists used a model to assess the impact on mixing regimes under two scenarios projected for the 21st century. The first, 'best case' scenario assumes global greenhouse gas emissions will peak between 2010-2020 and then decline, while the second, worst-case scenario assumes emissions peak around 2080 before declining.

Under the higher temperature rise scenario, around a quarter of lakes currently covered by ice in the winter would become permanently ice-free by 2080-2100. For the most-affected lakes, surface water temperatures were projected to warm by up to 5.5°C.

Lake mixing, which is influenced by water temperatures and wind, is important to transport nutrients up from deep water to support near-surface ecosystems. Some lakes mix a regular number of times each year, while shallower lakes can be mixing constantly and others not at all – producing vertical layers of water at different temperatures and quality.

Lakes with reduced ice cover warm more quickly in the spring, leading to reduced oxygen levels and potentially harmful algal blooms, which can release phosphorus, ammonium and poisonous metals into the water. Both of which could occur earlier in the year, threatening more fish and humans.

A previous study, led by York University in Toronto and co-authored by Dr Woolway from Reading, found many more lakes worldwide would become ice-free in the winter due to . It concluded that 35,000 more lakes would experience intermittent ice if global temperature rise was limited to 2°C, affecting hundreds of millions of people who live close to them.

Professor Chris Merchant, co-author of the study at the University of Reading and NERC National Centre for Earth Observation, said: "Not all lakes that are projected to see rises will experience a change in mixing regimes, but global warming will affect lakes across the world, and consequently the countless animals, organisms and people that depend on them."

Explore further: As the climate warms, tens of thousands of lakes may spend winters ice free

More information: Sapna Sharma et al. Widespread loss of lake ice around the Northern Hemisphere in a warming world, Nature Climate Change (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-018-0393-5

Woolway, R I, Merchant, C J (2019). 'Worldwide alteration of lake mixing regimes in response to climate change'. Nature Geoscience. DOI: 10.1038/s41561-019-0322-x

Related Stories

Alpine lakes reflect climate change

June 6, 2013

Increases in temperature as a result of climate change are mirrored in lake waters where temperatures are also on the rise. A new study, by Dr. Martin Dokulil, retired researcher from the Institute for Limnology at the University ...

Murky lakes now surpass clear, blue lakes in US

August 22, 2018

New research reveals that many lakes in the continental United States are becoming "murkier, with potentially negative consequences for water quality and aquatic life. The findings are published in Limnology and Oceanography.

Climate change and its effects on Rocky Mountain alpine lakes

April 9, 2018

Alpine lakes in the Rocky Mountains are important biological hot spots of that ecosystem. These lakes do not have enough nutrients to support large amounts of aquatic life because of the cold climate in the surrounding watershed. ...

Recommended for you

Nanoscale Lamb wave-driven motors in nonliquid environments

March 19, 2019

Light driven movement is challenging in nonliquid environments as micro-sized objects can experience strong dry adhesion to contact surfaces and resist movement. In a recent study, Jinsheng Lu and co-workers at the College ...

Levitating objects with light

March 19, 2019

Researchers at Caltech have designed a way to levitate and propel objects using only light, by creating specific nanoscale patterning on the objects' surfaces.

Abel Prize for maths awarded to woman for first time

March 19, 2019

The Abel Prize in mathematics was on Tuesday awarded to Karen Uhlenbeck of the United States for her work on partial differential equations, the first woman to win the award, the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters said.

Tree swallows expose state of our climate

March 19, 2019

For many of us, birds are an interesting distraction or a sign of spring. For Fran Bonier and her former master's student Amelia Cox, bird populations provide vital data about the health of the world. Their new research adds ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.