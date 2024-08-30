The University of Reading is a university in the English town of Reading, Berkshire. The University was established in 1892 as University College, Reading and received its Royal Charter in 1926. It is based on several campuses in, and around, the town of Reading. The University has a long tradition of research, education and training at a local, national and international level. It offers traditional degrees and also less usual and other vocationally relevant ones. It was awarded the Queen's Anniversary Prize for Higher and Further Education in 1998, 2005, 2009 and again in 2011. It is one of the ten most research intensive universities in the UK and ranked in the top 1% of universities in the world by THE. The University owes its first origins to the Schools of Art and Science established in Reading in 1860 and 1870. In 1892 the College at Reading was founded as an extension college by Christ Church of the University of Oxford. The Schools of Art and Science were transferred to the new college by Reading Town Council in the same year. The new college received its first treasury grant in 1901.

Address Whiteknights, Reading, Berkshire, United Kingdom Website http://www.reading.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Reading

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed