February 28, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Predatory insects protect apples from pests when flowers are planted on farms, finds study

by University of Reading

Creepy crawlies protect apples when flowers planted on farms
Damage to apples by Dysaphis plantaginea, where fruits are reduced in size and malformed, with puckering around the calix (left) and D. plantaginea-damaged apples beneath a non-damaged, full-sized apple (right). Credit: Journal of Applied Ecology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2664.14598

Bugs including hoverflies, lacewings and ladybirds play an important role in keeping Britain's apples healthy, a new study has shown.

Wildflower strips planted around apple orchards provide a habitat for predatory insects that prey on pests that deform and damage apples.

Flower margins had been established next to five dessert in the U.K. A research team led by the University of Reading found that only 48% of trees had fruit damage compared to 80% in orchards without flowers.

In 2020, 200,000 metric tons of dessert apples worth £158 million were produced in the United Kingdom. The two-year study, published in the Journal of Applied Ecology, suggests farmers could harvest up to an additional 2,420 kg per hectare (6.9%) of undamaged, premium apples by installing flower margins on orchards.

Lead author Charlotte Howard, from the University of Reading, said, "By looking after our creepy crawlies, we can take better care of our apples. Planting flower margins near fruit trees is a sustainable way of preventing damage to crops as it reduces reliance on insecticides. We will get more good bugs on farms and better British food in supermarkets as more flower strips are added next to orchards."

Good margins for better harvests

The study utilized large, mature wildflower margins more than five meters wide and included grasses and chosen to supply year-round food sources. The long-established nature of the margins gave time for diverse communities of predatory insects to build up.

The research team found that flower margins reduced not only the spread of aphids on trees, but also how many fruits were attacked on infested trees. Apples near flower borders had over a third less chance of fruit damage even during peak aphid outbreaks. Significant reductions in damaged crop extended up to 50 meters into orchards from the floral habitat.

Simple conservation measures like dedicating orchard edge habitat for wildflowers could reduce reliance on pesticide sprays over the long term. Allowing pollinators and biocontrol to thrive supporting sustainable food production.

More information: Charlotte Howard et al, Perennial flower margins reduce orchard fruit damage by rosy apple aphid, Dysaphis plantaginea (Homoptera: Aphididae), Journal of Applied Ecology (2024). DOI: 10.1111/1365-2664.14598

Provided by University of Reading

Citation: Predatory insects protect apples from pests when flowers are planted on farms, finds study (2024, February 28) retrieved 28 February 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-predatory-insects-apples-pests-farms.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Flower power on Indian farms helps bees, boosts livelihoods
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How does vitamin C help a person's immune system?

38 minutes ago

Distribution of amino acids in different proteins

13 hours ago

PFAS and Power Lines Cause Cancer?

23 hours ago

Energy consumed by weight of gear on a multiday hike

Feb 26, 2024

Color Recognition: What we see vs animals with a larger color range

Feb 21, 2024

Mathematical process for protein folding

Feb 21, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)