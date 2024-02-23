February 23, 2024

Editors' notes

This article has been reviewed according to Science X's editorial process and policies. Editors have highlighted the following attributes while ensuring the content's credibility:

fact-checked

trusted source

proofread

Scientists improve timing of fog warnings by detecting changes in atmospheric electric field

by University of Reading

fog london
Credit: Pixabay/CC0 Public Domain

A foggy day in London town just got even more predictable. Scientists have discovered how to increase early warnings for fog, from around half an hour to up to two hours before it happens, by detecting changes in the atmospheric electric field.

The extra early notice could be enough to help transport planners and to change schedules or issue travel advice to smooth out the many disruptions caused by fog. The research is published in the Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society.

Lead researcher Caleb Miller, from the University of Reading, said, "Fog can cause disruption to airports and make driving conditions dangerous by decreasing visibility, but it is also still incredibly difficult to forecast ahead of time.

"Up to now, forecasters have struggled to predict precisely when and where fog may form.

"Our work has shown that, by observing the electrical properties of the air, which begin to change before the fog forms, we have a tool that's able to give predictions of fog over two hours in advance, which improves on previous methods in the same situations."

By using such measurements in quickfire weather alerts, known as "nowcasts," forecasters could give operators of services such as airports more warning that fog is on the way.

Inland fog forms in the U.K. when is high, temperatures are low, and the wind is very light. Building on research that showed a role for in cloud and fog formation, scientists at the University of Reading's Department of Meteorology explored two decades of weather records from the Reading University Atmospheric Observatory.

They found links between a range of conditions and the observation of "a foggy day" in official daily records, crucially finding the link between the air's electric field changing and the fog onset several hours later.

Professor Giles Harrison, a co-author of the new study, said, "More than 160 years ago, the great Victorian scientist Lord Kelvin said he expected the atmospheric electrometer would be used as 'a weather-glass.' It has taken some time, but, for fog at least, we can see that Lord Kelvin was right."

More information: Caleb Miller et al, Evaluating atmospheric electricity changes as an indicator of fog formation, Quarterly Journal of the Royal Meteorological Society (2024). DOI: 10.1002/qj.4680

Provided by University of Reading

Citation: Scientists improve timing of fog warnings by detecting changes in atmospheric electric field (2024, February 23) retrieved 9 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2024-02-scientists-fog-atmospheric-electric-field.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Study explains science behind one of the newest recognised clouds
1 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)