Kenyan who won Global Teacher Prize says invest in youth

March 27, 2019 by Tom Odula
Kenyan who won Global Teacher Prize says invest in youth
Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi carries his trophy as he arrives back at the airport in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 27, 2018. Tabichi, who won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize, returned home to pomp and pageantry and the Franciscan friar has a message for Africa: Invest in youth. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

The Kenyan who won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize returned home on Wednesday to pomp and pageantry. The Franciscan friar had a message for Africa: Invest in youth.

Science teacher Peter Tabichi called his win a testimony that the continent has great people.

"It's a victory for Kenya, for Africa and the whole world. It shows that our , given the chance, if we invest in the young people, they are going to do great things," he said. He also said there is a need to encourage more girls to pursue science and to expose all students to technology.

Tabichi routinely gives away most of his salary to the school. He intends to do the same with his .

"I intend to give it back to society," he said.

Africa has the youngest population in the world, according to the United Nations Development Program. Yet many youth express frustration with what they call a lack of opportunities to improve their lives.

The Global Teacher Prize is awarded by the London-based Varkey Foundation.

The award's citation says Tabichi has turned around lives in at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Nakuru county, which has only one computer, poor internet and a student-teacher ratio of 58:1.

Kenyan who won Global Teacher Prize says invest in youth
Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi is welcomed back by the students from his school upon his arrival at the airport in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 27, 2018. Tabichi, who won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize, returned home to pomp and pageantry and the Franciscan friar has a message for Africa: Invest in youth. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

His involvement in the science club has seen 60 percent of the student's projects qualify for national competitions. Last year the school placed first among in the Kenya Science and Engineering Fair 2018. Students showed off a device they had invented to allow blind and to measure objects.

Tabichi and four colleagues tutor students in math and outside class and on the weekends, when he visits ' homes and meets their families to understand the challenges they face.

Kenyan who won Global Teacher Prize says invest in youth
Kenyan teacher Peter Tabichi is welcomed back by the students from his school upon his arrival at the airport in Nairobi, Kenya Wednesday, March 27, 2018. Tabichi, who won the $1 million Global Teacher Prize, returned home to pomp and pageantry and the Franciscan friar has a message for Africa: Invest in youth. (AP Photo/Khalil Senosi)

Explore further: Kindness works: Teachers' helping behaviors related to better student relationships and academic confidence

Related Stories

Bill Gates calls for more global education assessments data

September 18, 2018

Bill Gates is rallying behind school quality in developing nations with a push for more assessment data, a new initiative that links the Microsoft co-founder's signature U.S. education priorities with his more prominent global ...

Recommended for you

Autonomous weed control via smart robots

March 27, 2019

Driving across Iowa, Hendrik J. Viljoen, distinguished professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University of Nebraska, noticed that soybean fields were becoming increasingly infested with weeds each season. ...

A direct current (DC) remote cloak to hide arbitrary objects

March 27, 2019

The ability to hide an arbitrary object with a cloak at a distance from the object is a unique task in photonics research, although the phenomenon is yet to be realized in practice. In a recent study now published in Light: ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.