Students taught by highly qualified teachers more likely to obtain bachelor's degree

May 22, 2018 by Cailin Riley, University of Missouri-Columbia
Students taught by highly qualified teachers more likely to obtain bachelor's degree
Se Woong Lee, an assistant professor in the College of Education, found that high school students taught by a string of teachers who majored in a specific teaching subject are more likely to become college graduates. Credit: MU College of Education

Previous research has shown that teachers play a pivotal role in their students' academic success—or lack thereof. Now, a researcher at the University of Missouri has found that high school students taught by a string of teachers who majored or minored in a specific teaching subject, instead of a general teaching degree, are more likely to become college graduates. The researcher says that schools can use this new knowledge to find new ways to increase their number of highly qualified teachers and make student success a collective effort.

"Performance is a collective measure of a ," said Se Woong Lee, an assistant professor in the College of Education. "If we develop a system where the focus is on development and learning over time, then we're helping to give equal opportunities to students within a school and being fair to our teachers at the same time."

Through an analysis of a longitudinal data set collected from more than 6,000 students and their teachers nationwide, Lee found that students who were taught by a succession of teachers who majored or minored in mathematics had better in short-term math achievement. In the long term, the students also were more likely to graduate from college.

"Teacher quality is the most influential factor that determines ," Lee said. "If students are taught by a string of under qualified and underperforming teachers, it limits academic potential. However, highly qualified teachers are more likely to expand students' desires to learn and succeed."

Lee suggests that schools can increase their number of highly qualified teachers by changing the hiring process to specifically seek teachers with a background or specialization in the courses they will be teaching. For example, a school seeking a literature teacher would look to prioritize applicants who majored in English in college. In addition, sharing student data and performance from teacher to teacher could be beneficial to students' long-term success, Lee said.

"Right now in schools, there's little collaboration between teachers as students move from one grade level to the next," Lee said. "However, if a student's third grade math teacher sits down with their incoming fourth grade math , they can share information on the student's performance and how they learn best."

Explore further: Hostile teachers can lose students 5 percent on test scores

More information: Se Woong Lee, Pulling Back the Curtain: Revealing the Cumulative Importance of High-Performing, Highly Qualified Teachers on Students' Educational Outcome, Educational Evaluation and Policy Analysis (2018). DOI: 10.3102/0162373718769379

Related Stories

Race biases teachers' expectations for students

March 30, 2016

When evaluating the same black student, white teachers expect significantly less academic success than black teachers, a new study concludes. This is especially true for black boys.

Teacher racial bias matters more for students of color

May 18, 2017

English and math teachers underestimate the academic abilities of students of color, which in turn has an impact on students' grades and academic expectations, finds a new study by NYU's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, ...

Recommended for you

Experts disclose new details about 300-year-old shipwreck

May 22, 2018

A Spanish galleon laden with gold that sank to the bottom of the Caribbean off the coast of Colombia more than 300 years ago was found three years ago with the help of an underwater autonomous vehicle operated by the Woods ...

First violins imitated human voices: study

May 22, 2018

Music historians have long suspected that the inventors of the violin wanted to imitate the human voice, and a study out Monday shows how 16th to 18th century luthiers in Italy did it.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.