The University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) or (Mizzou) was founded in 1839. Mizzou is credited with starting the first school of journalism. Today, Mizzou has over 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Mizzou is noted for its University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics which includes the medical school, research and patient care, MU Research Park with its International Institute for Nano and Molecular Medicine and more. Mizzou is a highly rated science and medicine university and annually receives highly complex research grants from sources like the NIH.

Address MU News Bureau 329 Jesse Hall Columbia, MO 65211 Website http://www.missouri.edu/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Missouri

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed