The University of Missouri-Columbia (MU) or (Mizzou) was founded in 1839. Mizzou is credited with starting the first school of journalism. Today, Mizzou has over 30,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Mizzou is noted for its University of Missouri Hospital and Clinics which includes the medical school, research and patient care, MU Research Park with its International Institute for Nano and Molecular Medicine and more. Mizzou is a highly rated science and medicine university and annually receives highly complex research grants from sources like the NIH.

New vaccine protects cattle from deadly tick-borne disease

University of Missouri researchers are working to develop the first-ever vaccine proven to protect cattle from a devastating tick-borne cattle disease known as bovine anaplasmosis. The research is vital to the state's economy ...

Veterinary medicine

Aug 28, 2024

New baseline food and agricultural outlook report

Farm commodity prices have tumbled from the peak levels they rose to during spring 2022—and new projections suggest that downward pressure on prices could continue throughout 2024 and beyond.

Economics & Business

Mar 19, 2024

Understanding the deep relationship between plants and the wind

As Earth's climate continues to change, a plant's ability to adapt to its shifting environment is critical to its survival. Often, to stay alive a plant must move locations by releasing its seeds, but plants are rooted in ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 30, 2023

