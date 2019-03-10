Novel insect vectors and host trees harbor Dutch elm disease

March 11, 2019, Natural Resources Institute Finland
Novel insect vectors and host trees harbor Dutch elm disease
Dutch elm disease is a deadly fungal disease of elm trees, causing remarkable economic losses and environmental hazards. Credit: Shutterstock

Researchers from the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke) and the University of Krakow have revealed novel and unexpected insect vectors and host trees for the Dutch elm disease, a deadly and devastating fungal disease of elm trees. Global trade and climate change enhance the risk of new exotic insect and fungi introductions.

The researchers conducted the most comprehensive survey thus far on the fungal associates of hardwood-infesting beetles in Central Europe, and found Dutch elm disease pathogen (Ophiostoma novo-ulmi) from the elm-infecting beetles as well as from beetles on European ash (Fraxinus excelsior) and oak (Quercus robur). The result was unexpected, because until now only Scolytus bark beetle species attacking elm trees have been considered the main vectors of the disease.

"This study shows that the Dutch elm disease pathogen is hiding in a plain view, in association with such vector insects and that have been neglected in previous studies. Our results suggest that the pathogen host and vector range in forest ecosystems in Europe is much broader than previously thought. It is clear that this finding complicates the Dutch elm disease eradication and control attempts even further," says Dr. Riikka Linnakoski from the Natural Resources Institute Finland (Luke).

In addition to this finding, the survey revealed other new beetle–fungus associations and several putatively novel fungal species. It also highlights how little information on the diversity of insect–fungal associations we actually have. Such baseline information is important for recognizing novel vector-fungi associations, which have the potential to cause serious forest damage in future.

Interactions between fungi and wood-boring forest insects are part of natural forest ecosystems. However, and have enhanced the risk of exotic insect and fungi introductions and rise of novel interactions with unpredictable implications. Such relationships include the Dutch elm disease, which pathogen O. novo-ulmi was accidentally introduced to Europe from Asia.

Explore further: Climate change can alter the impact of forest pathogens in trees

More information: Robert Jankowiak et al. Ophiostomatoid fungi associated with hardwood-infesting bark and ambrosia beetles in Poland: Taxonomic diversity and vector specificity, Fungal Ecology (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.funeco.2019.02.001

Related Stories

Tree-killing fungus officially named by scientists

June 30, 2008

The USDA Forest Service Southern Research Station (SRS) today announced that an SRS scientist and other researchers have officially named the fungus responsible for killing redbay and other trees in the coastal plains of ...

Virus-infested fungus could help cut chemical pesticides

February 15, 2019

The evidence against chemical pesticides is mounting. An estimated 7m people are at risk from exposure to pesticides globally, while a million a year suffer or die from pesticide associated diseases. And that says nothing ...

Vaccine stops Dutch elm disease

June 20, 2016

Since 1992 over half a million Dutch elms have been 'vaccinated' against Dutch elm disease. Among these vaccinated trees, only 0.1% was infected by the fungus via the infamous elm bark beetle over recent years. The Wageningen ...

Why some beetles like alcohol

April 9, 2018

If a small beetle dives into your beer, consider giving it a break. Referred to as "ambrosia beetles," these insects just want what's best for themselves and their offspring. Drawn to the smell of alcohol, the beetles are ...

Recommended for you

Researchers report new light-activated micro pump

March 11, 2019

Even the smallest mechanical pumps have limitations, from the complex microfabrication techniques required to make them to the fact that there are limits on how small they can be. Researchers have announced a potential solution—a ...

Fossil teeth from Kenya solve ancient monkey mystery

March 11, 2019

The teeth of a new fossil monkey, unearthed in the badlands of northwest Kenya, help fill a 6-million-year void in Old World monkey evolution, according to a study by U.S. and Kenyan scientists published in the Proceedings ...

Cash programs that help the poor can harm natural resources

March 11, 2019

Poverty programs throughout the world that give poor families cash for food, education and health needs can have unintended consequences for communities that depend on natural resources, such as fish and trees. That is because ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.