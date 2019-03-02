Bringing more human intelligence to AI, data science and digital automation

March 4, 2019, Mary Ann Liebert, Inc
Bringing more human intelligence to AI, data science and digital automation
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

The advent of data science, wireless connectivity and sensors, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT) has raised the prospects for digital automation, smart hospital design and the home health care industry for an aging population.

A new horizon scanning analysis described why AI, , and digital automation need more of the human element. The article, "Not All Intelligence is Artificial: Data Science, Automation, and AI Meet HI", was published in the February issue of OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology. The horizon scanning technology analysis suggests several strategies such as routine use of metadata so that AI, data science and automation can work together with human intelligence (HI), thus effectively and sustainably serving modern healthcare, patients and laboratory medicine.

Vural Özdemir, MD, Ph.D., DABCP, OMICS Editor-in-Chief, has commented, "These are exciting times for innovation in healthcare and laboratory medicine. But we also need in new technology design and implementation. AI, data science and digital automation would best serve medicine, healthcare and industry if they were informed by the human element and human intelligence (HI) to a greater degree. HI is also important to prevent type 3 (framing) errors in AI and digital automation, that is, 'finding the right answers for the wrong questions'".

AI, machine learning and digital automation have also been featured in several other leading articles published in OMICS. Complete tables of content are available on the OMICS website.

More information: Vural Özdemir, Not All Intelligence is Artificial: Data Science, Automation, and AI Meet HI, OMICS: A Journal of Integrative Biology (2019). DOI: 10.1089/omi.2019.0003

